ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to leave White House soon

By SEUNG MIN KIM, MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgUCw_0kMnI9AE00

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Biden's top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain's plans.

Klain's expected departure comes not long after the White House and Democrats had a better-than-expected showing in the November election, buoyed by a series of major legislative accomplishments, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate, healthcare and tax package that all Republicans rejected.

The personnel change is a rarity for an administration that has seen minimal turnover. No member of Biden's Cabinet has stepped down, in stark contrast to the frequent staff turmoil and other crises of former President Trump's White House.

Klain's tenure as chief of staff is the longest for a Democratic president in modern times.

The person familiar with Klain's plans was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, so spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the development, which was first reported by the New York Times.

The White House did not return calls or emails seeking comment on Klain’s expected exit.

Now that Republicans have regained a majority in the House, the White House is preparing to shift to a more defensive posture. GOP lawmakers are planning multiple investigations into the Biden administration, examining everything from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan to U.S. border policy. Republicans also are pledging to investigate the president's son Hunter Biden.

Klain's departure also comes as the White House struggles to contain the fallout after classified documents from Biden's vice presidency were discovered at his home in Wilmington, Del., and at his former office at an institute in Washington. Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the matter.

Among those on the shortlist to succeed Klain are Steve Richetti, counselor to the president; Labor Secretary Marty Walsh; former White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients; Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack; and Anita Dunn, a White House senior advisor.

Dunn has previously ruled out interest in the job, but if that were to change she could be the first woman in the post. She played a leading role in shaping Biden’s political and communications strategy, including the “ultra-MAGA” framing of Republicans that helped Democrats exceed expectations in the 2022 midterms.

Zients has returned to the White House after running the COVID-19 response team, taking on a low-profile role to ensure the administration is appropriately staffed for the remainder of Biden’s first term.

Richetti, a former lobbyist, was Biden’s final vice presidential chief of staff, following Klain and senior advisor Bruce Reed.

Walsh, who was mayor of Boston before joining the Cabinet, earned praise from Biden as recently as Friday for his job performance.

Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, is in his second stint as Agriculture secretary after serving in the role for the entirety of the Obama administration. He also volunteered for Biden's ill-fated 1988 presidential campaign in Iowa.

Klain, a longtime Democratic operative, has overseen a West Wing that has been largely free of the high-stakes drama that permeated the upper echelons of the Trump administration. Klain has been an outspoken proponent of Biden’s agenda via Twitter, where he frequently engages with reporters to defend the president’s record.

The Indianapolis native has served under Biden for decades, including as chief counsel of the Senate Judiciary Committee when Biden was its chairman. Klain also worked on judicial picks in the Clinton White House, helping with Ruth Bader Ginsberg's Supreme Court nomination.

“With all due respect to my predecessors, I’m sure this is a higher priority for me,” Klain said in an Associated Press interview last month, discussing the importance Biden has put on seating judges on the federal bench. ”The fact that [the president] makes it such a priority, makes it a big priority for me.”

Klain helped lead then-Vice President Al Gore’s legal team during the 2000 election’s Florida vote recount in the race against Republican George W. Bush. Actor Kevin Spacey portrayed Klain in HBO's “Recount,” a drama chronicling the events that determined the presidency.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 28

God bless us every one
2d ago

CHIEF OF STAFF.... is he the one who hired the rest of the staff.... Why would he leave a great position paying lots of money 💰 managing others????

Reply(3)
14
Eddie Kornegay
2d ago

Wasn't he chief of staff for Biden when he was vice president? This whole administration is like Obama's 3rd term. How is this working out for everyone?

Reply
8
Lynn Peckham
2d ago

Another one bites the dust. Smart move, just hope you don't have skeletons in your closet!! Their spirits will search you out pal.

Reply
6
Related
OK! Magazine

Joe Biden Plans To Dump Kamala Harris As Vice Presidential Candidate In 2024 Election, She 'Doesn't Seem To Have The Right Stuff': Source

Though reigning POTUS Joe Biden has yet to formally announce whether he’ll throw his hat in the ring for re-election come 2024, it seems he’s already made one major decision surrounding his theoretical campaign — dropping Vice President Kamala Harris off of his ticket. Pinning his domestic policy shortcomings and historically mediocre poll performances on his reigning Veep, 46 is purportedly ready to give Harris the axe, claiming she “doesn't seem to have the right stuff,” per one insider close with the Commander-in-Chief."Joe's also looking ahead," spilled the source, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Washington Examiner

The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again

THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
POLITICO

Biden’s next big headache

OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
510K+
Followers
79K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy