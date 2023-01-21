ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson ‘Loves’ This $13 Jessica Alba Approved-Lip & Cheek Duo That Shoppers Say Is Flattering for All Skin Tones

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even if our skin feels flaky and dry, we can always find ways to show we can still glow. From hydrating moisturizers to makeup approved by Kate Hudson , we know how to look like the definition of dewy (especially since Hudson recommended this affordable cream product!)

Back in Nov 2022, the Knives Out: Glass Onion star sat down with Vogue to do a “Beauty Secrets” video, where she talked about everything she uses, from skincare to lipstick. While we also adore a Hudon-approved product, our eyes lip up when we saw the gorgeous product she was using to make her green eyes pop.

In the video, she held the Honest Beauty Lip & Cheek Creme, saying, “I love it, because it’s not too dark. [But] for green eyes it’s yummy because it makes your eyes pop!” She also said she trusts Honest Beauty because it’s her girlfriend Jessica Alba ’s brand, and she “loves supporting them!” (We love a girl power moment.)

Alba even said with this cream that she “loves the way this always gives” her the “right amount of flush!”

Not only is it Hudson and Alba-approved, but it’s also beloved by Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell! And for a very limited time, it’s only $13 on Amazon.

Buy: Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color $13.47, originally $17.99

The Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color is a pigmented, versatile makeup product that can work with making your lips more vibrant or adding a flush of color to your cheeks in seconds. Made with a multi-fruit extract of raspberries, blackberries, and grapes, this buttery soft cream is perfect for giving yourself a dewy, natural finish.

Now you can rock the darker shade Hudson was sporting called Plum Berry, or you can try out the other two shades available on Amazon called Peony Pink and Coral Peach.

With over 4,000 reviews on Amazon, shoppers also adore this product for giving that natural glow. One shopper said, “people tell me I am glowing when I wear this,” adding, “I have sensitive skin and this gave me no issues whatsoever. I have a ton of honest beauty products and haven’t been let down.”

Another shopper added that it’s “easy to use and flattering for all ages and skin tones,” saying, “I’m 66 years old and am looking for products that are simple to use and add a little color. This works great for a little cheek color. I will definitely try some of the darker colors for cheeks and lips.”

