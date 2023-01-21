Read full article on original website
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reportsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fire started in shed at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs, no impact on upcoming weddingsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: New Clay County road projects announced, work continues on County Road 220Zoey FieldsClay County, FL
Brittany Mahomes Describes Wild Tailgate Scene Before Jaguars-Chiefs Playoff Game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Call Himself ‘the Old Guy Now Around The League’
Patrick Mahomes declared that he's the "old guy in the league" now with "experience," but Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would like a word.
Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott
Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out
Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed
Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo
Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win. There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s
Things could get awfully loud in Kansas City this weekend for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The post While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard
Josh Allen played poorly in his Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss on Sunday, and he took the defeat hard. Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards and an interception, though he added a rushing touchdown. His Bills were beaten soundly 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Allen hardly got anything going... The post Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tony Romo raises big question about Patrick Mahomes
Tony Romo raised some big questions about Patrick Mahomes while called Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills for CBS. Towards the end of the game, Cincinnati was on its way to a 27-10 victory, so the announcers’ attention shifted to the following week’s conference championship game. Romo then... The post Tony Romo raises big question about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Miami Dolphins Fire Coach
Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
Key doctor backs Dolphins' Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa isn't automatically concussion risk
It’s not often that Dolphins general manager Chris Grier pushes back with the force he used when asked if Tua Tagovailoa’s history with concussions doesn’t place him at a higher risk of suffering additional concussions. Of all the issues confronting the Dolphins, it’s difficult to find one...
NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news
The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
