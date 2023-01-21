ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott

Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed

Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo

Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win.  There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.  Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard

Josh Allen played poorly in his Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss on Sunday, and he took the defeat hard. Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards and an interception, though he added a rushing touchdown. His Bills were beaten soundly 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Allen hardly got anything going... The post Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Tony Romo raises big question about Patrick Mahomes

Tony Romo raised some big questions about Patrick Mahomes while called Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills for CBS. Towards the end of the game, Cincinnati was on its way to a 27-10 victory, so the announcers’ attention shifted to the following week’s conference championship game. Romo then... The post Tony Romo raises big question about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Miami Dolphins Fire Coach

Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news

The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy