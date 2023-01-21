ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

A bottle floating in a Mississippi River with a 40-year-old handwritten note stuffed inside sent a retired teacher-turned-treasure hunter on a mystery quest

By Kenneth Niemeyer
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKD5u_0kMnHygt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15brE7_0kMnHygt00
Jeremy Weir found a note dated June 4,1983 inside a bottle in the Pearl River.

WLOX

  • Jeremy Weir found a note in a bottle dated June 4, 1983, floating in the Pearl River on Monday.
  • Weir set out to find the man who wrote and left his phone number on the note.
  • "Good Luck and Happy Hunting," was written on the bottom of the letter.

A retired Mississippi teacher set out to find the owner of a 40-year-old message in a bottle that he found floating in the Pearl River in Mississippi on Monday.

Jeremy Weir, a retired middle school principal, is a self-described treasure hunter . Weir said that he is "always hunting treasure (and by treasure I mean old bottles, old wood, sea glass, fossils, etc)," in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Well while hunting this afternoon I found an old Grolsch bottle with a ceramic top in a big drift on the Pearl River," Weir wrote in the post. "I brought it home and started to clean it up and noticed something in it. I opened it and found a plastic bag with a note in it."

Weir said that the note inside the bottle was dated June 4, 1983, and it told the reader to contact a man named David Blanks who lived in Jackson, Mississippi, and was 3 years old at the time the note was written.

"Good Luck and Happy Hunting," the note said.

Weir said in the post that with the help of his daughter he was able to find the man mentioned in the note and he plans to meet with him and his wife to return the bottle.

Weir told the Sun Herald that he called the phone number on the note and reached Blanks' parents, who gave him Blanks' contact information.

"So we called him and, of course, he was just astonished that we had found that bottle, 39 and a half years later," Weir to the Herald. "We talked with him and his wife, and told him what was going on."

Blanks was "ecstatic" to hear that Weir had found the bottle and said that he didn't remember writing the note as a 3-year-old, the Herald reported.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 146

Roy Manning
2d ago

people are over thinking this to much. 1983 was a different time then today. this was just a fun activity the parents and child did. I think it is pretty amazing that someone even found the bottle. a nice story. not enough these stories

Reply(2)
135
Emily Hanners-Zulliger
2d ago

the responses on this post make sense as to why I had to take 3 credit hours of CRITICAL THINKING in college. This is a sweet and wholesome story of a great time gone by. Parents nowadays won't do this because they are buried eye and brain deep into a screen.

Reply(3)
54
Toree Warfield
2d ago

I’m a “treasure hunter” also. Cool rocks, pieces of wood, shells…never found a message in a bottle! I suspect the parents wrote the note and put it in a bottle just as a fun thing for their son sometime in the future

Reply(2)
70
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.

It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
People

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Upworthy

Stray dog kept sneaking into Dollar General to steal unicorn toy, so animal control bought it for him

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A stray dog obsessed with a stuffed unicorn toy at a Dollar General finally got his fairytale ending. Animal control officers recently received an interesting call from a North Carolina Dollar General store alerting them of a big brown stray dog that had come to the store five times to steal the same stuffed unicorn. "He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time," Joe Newburn, a supervisor at Duplin County Animal Services, told PEOPLE. "It was so strange, one of the strangest calls I've ever dealt with."
KENANSVILLE, NC
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Rooted Expeditions

Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.

Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Insider

Insider

750K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy