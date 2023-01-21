Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
zycrypto.com
XRP Primed For Bullish Eruption As Ripple’s Garlinghouse Believes ‘Truth Will Come To Light’ In SEC Case
Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, has made some notable comments about Ripple’s ongoing case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As the 2023 World Economic Forum kicked off in Davos, Garlinghouse, amongst the many cryptocurrency CEOs present at the summit, spoke about emails from the SEC Director, Bill Hinman.
decrypt.co
Nexo Settles with SEC, Will Pay $45 Million and Kill Crypto Lending Product
Extending a rough start to 2023, the crypto lender is settling with regulators over its "Earn Interest" product. It has been a tough week for Nexo Capital. On Sunday, Bulgarian authorities said they have evidence of Nexo customers using the platform for illegal activities, including laundering money, “tax offenses,” and financing terrorist activities. Claims the crypto lender denies.
CoinTelegraph
SEC’s ‘one-dimensional’ approach is slowing Bitcoin progress: Grayscale CEO
The approach to crypto regulatory enforcement by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stalled the advancement of Bitcoin (BTC) in the country, according to the CEO of Grayscale Investments. In a letter published in The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 23, the chief of the cryptocurrency asset...
zycrypto.com
SEC Commissioner Makes Controversial Case For ETH, XRP, Faults Howey’s Test
SEC’s Commissioner Hester Pierce points out loopholes in the popular Howey’s test used to classify assets as securities. Disgruntled with the back and forths in the regulatory framework, she calls for actual positive movements in the digital asset space. Crypto enthusiasts on Twitter users see this as a...
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: FTX’s Illiquid Holdings Filled With Tokens That Sit in Venture Funds in Which It Invested; Bitcoin Falls Below $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend their Wednesday in the red. Insights: Embattled crypto exchange FTX and several venture capital firms hold a ton of illiquid tokens such as Serum (SRM). Prices. The Market Goes to the Doges. By Sam Reynolds. Bitcoin and ether are beginning the business day in Asia...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
dailycoin.com
Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are threatening to sue Digital Currency Group’s CEO. The Winklevoss twins claim that now-bankrupt Genesis owes $900 million to Gemini users. The SEC is suing both Genesis and Gemini for an unlicenced securities offering. The Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, threatened to sue the Digital...
u.today
Ripple Rival Stellar Becomes CFTC's Blockchain and Digital Assets Advisor
The Stellar Development Foundation will reportedly become a member of a new advisory committee to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The SDF will be responsible for blockchain and digital assets in the relaunched body and will guide the CFTC on these issues. In addition to representatives from Stellar, officials...
CNBC
D.C. appeals court expedites oral arguments in Grayscale lawsuit against SEC
Both sides will present their case for the court at 9:30 a.m. ET on March 7, according to a court order filed Jan. 23. Grayscale had previously expected oral arguments to begin in the second quarter. Grayscale initiated its lawsuit against the SEC in June 2022 after the agency rejected...
fintechfutures.com
SEC charges Genesis, Gemini over alleged sale of unregistered securities
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged crypto firms Gemini and Genesis Global over what the regulator calls “the unregistered offer and sale of securities to retail investors through the Gemini Earn crypto asset lending program”. According to the SEC complaint, in December 2020 Genesis entered...
u.today
Ripple: Crypto Lawyer Predicts SEC's Loss in Suit Against Ripple Execs for This Key Reason
usethebitcoin.com
XRP On The Rise As SEC Lawsuit Decision Approaches
As the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC reaches its final stages in the coming months, the market has displayed a positive response towards XRP, resulting in a significant rise in its value. The management of Ripple is confident and optimistic in their case, based on the law and current facts.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP: Lawyer Bill Morgan Says ‘Room for Settlement’ in SEC’s Lawsuit vs Ripple
On Monday (23 January 2023), Bill Morgan, who is qualified to practice law in both the UK and Australia, explained why he believes that the lawsuit involving the U.S. SEC and Ripple Labs could end in a settlement. On 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an...
cryptopotato.com
Stellar Becomes Newest Member of CFTC’s Committee
SDF is the only organization representing a blockchain on the committee. The non-profit organization – Stellar Development Foundation – announced joining a new advisory committee of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). According to the firm’s statement, SDF will be one of the four crypto-focused organizations...
investing.com
Ripple’s Lawyer Deaton Says Crypto Regulation Is Not Coming to the U.S
© Reuters. Ripple’s Lawyer Deaton Says Crypto Regulation Is Not Coming to the U.S. John Deaton tweeted that Q1 or Q2 of 2025 is likely the earliest the regulation could get done. Deaton added that the crypto industry must come together to fight the SEC’s enforcement only policy....
techaiapp.com
NYDFS Releases Guidance on Importance of Segregation and Separate Accounting for Customer Funds in Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
On Monday, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) published guidance on custodial structures to help protect customers’ money if a crypto firm goes bankrupt. New York’s top financial regulator stressed that businesses should not commingle customer funds and that customer funds should be segregated with separate accounting.
game-news24.com
More Crypto controversy as Genesis files for bankruptcy
We had no doubt about the organisation within Cryptocurrency domain. Genesis, a world famous asset lender, has just filed for bankruptcy. Genesis isn’t in good-bye. When branded the biggest trading desk for professional investors in cryptocurrencies, this statement was just released in 2021 by Forbes magazine. While they were big in Web3, the US regulatory regulators reported that they traded Crypto on their own.
financemagnates.com
South Africa Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads
South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) issued new guidelines mandating a risk warning for all cryptocurrency investment advertisements. “Investing in Crypto assets may result in the loss of capital,” all crypto ads in the country need to show the exact message or something similar. South Africa Mandates...
CoinDesk
'We Haven’t Seen Anything Yet’: Introducing CoinDesk’s ‘Policy Week’
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The fall of FTX changed the game for crypto in Washington, D.C. As CoinDesk’s Jesse Hamilton writes today, Congress is ready to clamp down on the industry. Members there are shocked by the size of the crypto exchange's collapse, comparing it to the fall of the Enron energy company, and they’re embarrassed at being taken in by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his political contributions.
