Not from Texas? Strange things that non-Texans have noticed

By Julianna Russ
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange — and you’re not alone.

KXAN asked its viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were the strangest things they’ve noticed since moving to Texas.

Texas pride

Pride comes in many forms, and it seems to be one thing not lacking in the state of Texas.

One viewer said it was strange how much pride people had for the Texas flag and added that everything having the state flag, state image or the shape of the state of Texas was also strange.

“I mean, we were technically our own country at one point,” a viewer replied. “We get to fly our flag the same level as the US flag.”

Texas is one among 16 states to have its own state pledge. The pledge was established in 1933 by the Texas Legislature.

“It still weirds me out that kids say a pledge to the Texas flag,” one viewer said.

“A state pledge. It’s a little strange…my kid has no clue why he’s doing it,” another viewer agreed.

Texans go fast

Texas has the highest posted speed limit in the U.S., with a speed limit of 85 mph on Texas State Highway 130. But even while being the state with the highest marked speed, people still seem to drive faster, according to viewers.

“Craziest thing I have observed; traffic signs are simply a suggestion,” one viewer said.

“The speed limit is apparently 15 mph over whatever is posted,” another viewer said.

If you’ve lived in Texas for a while, you might have noticed tire marks going off into the grass from the highways.

“When people cut across the median to get out of stopped traffic on the interstate,” one viewer said. “Straight across the grass. No shame.”

This method of exiting traffic has even been given a name.

“It’s called a Texit,” one viewer said.

Popular animals?

Texas might not have an official state mammal, but a quick search will show you the Texas Longhorn, Nine-banded armadillo and Mexican free-tailed bat are among the most commonly associated with the state.

However, one viewer thought it was strange that it took so long to see one of these mammals.

“I lived here for nearly 10 years before I saw a live armadillo,” the viewer said.

Another viewer welcomed the extensive wildlife in the state saying, “It’s like living in a National Geographic movie…. All the different wildlife…”

Parking in Texas

Texas is no stranger to pickup trucks, but while the vehicle seems to be a prevalent part of the state’s culture, parking spaces apparently have some catching up to do.

“I find it odd that so many ppl have huge trucks, yet so many parking lots have really narrow spots,” a viewer said. “Even my small SUV is too big for most parking spots!”

Another viewer agreed by saying, “My VW Golf doesn’t even fit in the compact car spots. I had to climb out my trunk one day just to get lunch.”

While on the topic of vehicles, another viewer said it was strange how people in the state seemed to back into parking spaces more than pulling in.

Texas traditions

Tea is a Texas staple, but there seems to be a debate on how to properly label the drink.

“Sweet tea = tea with sugar. Tea = tea. Why “unsweet”???” one viewer asked.

Another viewer clarified the distinction.

“Because sweet is the default so you have to specify unsweet,” the viewer replied.

A tradition that caught people off guard was the homecoming mums, but one viewer said that wasn’t the only strange thing.

“Not just mums, but ribbons and trinkets making that Homecoming ‘corsage’ weigh more than the person wearing it,” the viewer said.

Last, but certainly not least, non-Texans noted a Texas term that’s also a classic across the South.

A viewer pointed out how saying “y’all” was a strange thing associated with the state that has taken some getting used to.

“Saying ‘y’all,'” a viewer said. “Had a boyfriend who’s parents were from the NE and made fun of me for using ‘y’all.'”

Comments / 1

