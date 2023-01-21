Feel Slamdance Film Fest’s flex

PARK CITY, Utah — Of the many independent film festival weeks and locations around the calendar and world, the Slamdance Film Festival is the only one that occurs simultaneously with another, like Sundance.

Starting ten years after Sundance, Slamdance presents indy films which tell stories from countries and corners all over the global map.

Treasure Mountain Inn on Main St. hosts a full film schedule where Park City visitor movie fans are amazed at the quality of the storytelling alongside movie administrators and distributors.

Annie Jeeves, a film publicist whose been coming to Slamdance and Sundance since 2005, is in town with New York’s Cinematic Red. She told TownLift, “My movie makers tell me that Sundance can feel too big and Slamdance is where some real indy art is. Slamdance puts out this rebel-in-Utah energy.”

She speaks for the artists making films for Slamdance, saying, “There’s an incredible nature which is the indy spirit of ingenuity. It’s a really young, scrappy group of filmmakers involved in Slamdance. The community is lucky that Peter Baxter has been running the Slamdance Film Fest and shepherding it all this whole time for his incredibly dedicated filmmakers; it’s rare. Working at global film festivals year-round, I can tell you you don’t see that level of talent that often.”

Among the Program of films at the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival are:

World Premiere, Slamdance Competition Documentary Feature Film

World Premiere, Slamdance Breakout Selection Feature Film

World Premiere, Slamdance Competition Documentary Feature Film

Silent Love

US Premiere, Slamdance Competition Documentary Feature Film

These four films, along with many others, premier opening weekend.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter