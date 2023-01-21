ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Sources: Major change coming to Houston staff

Brandon Jones will not return as Houston's offensive line coach, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. The Jones hire was a major coup for Dana Holgorsen upon leaving West Virginia for Houston. A former Texas Tech offensive lineman, Jones joined Holgorsen's staff in 2019. In return for his loyalty, Holgorsen made...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE 411: Can Ledet Lead the ‘Stangs to the Postseason?

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED’S NATHAN LEDET HAS SOME UNFINISHED BUSINESS. In the offseason, the senior Point Guard worked on fine-tuning his decision-making. Now, he is determined to put the Mustangs on the map in 2023. “I want this team to make a statement for the school,” he said. “We want to...
ROSENBERG, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE TOTAL PACKAGE: Ogbevire is Face of Fulshear Basketball

THE FULSHEAR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PROGRAM HAS REACHED THE POSTSEASON THE PAST THREE SEASONS AND MADE SCHOOL HISTORY IN 2021-22, GOING 24-10 OVERALL AND REACHING THE REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS. There has been one constant as this program was being built – Point Guard Ese Ogbevire. Ogbevire is a three-time first-team, all-district...
FULSHEAR, TX
College Media Network

UH track and field take 14 victories at Robert Platt Invitational

Houston track and field dominated the inaugural Robert Platt Invitational with 14 event wins inside of Yeoman Fieldhouse on Friday . UH opened the meet with a victory in the 1- mile run by senior Devin Vallejo, who posted a time of 4:11:84. His teammate, senior Brandon Seagreaves came in right behind him in second place, clocking in at 4:13:13.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

No. 1 team suffers shocking upset

The unranked Temple Owls defeated the No 1 Houston Cougars on Sunday, 56-55. SportsCenter captured the game’s final moments: CLUTCH WHEN IT MATTERED THE MOST 🚨 Kur Jongkuch and Temple's defense shut down No. 1 Houston in the final seconds to secure the Owls' biggest upset in over two decades! pic.twitter.com/9YGFIzd1qi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January Read more... The post No. 1 team suffers shocking upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
24hip-hop.com

24HH Interview: Meet Houston’s Firaq Mitch

Recently the state of Texas has had a major uprising of new talent in the music world. From MO3 to Megan Thee Stallion; “The Lone Star State” has proven to be a huge force in the rap game. The city of Houston has become a new incubator for black entertainment. We had a chance to catch up with Houston artist Firaq Mitch and discuss his upbringing and his music.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Monster Jam at NRG!

Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!

Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Strong storms will roar through Houston on Tuesday

HOUSTON - Widespread showers and storms are expected throughout Southeast Texas on Tuesday as a low pressure system and cold front move through the area. Some storms may become strong to severe, with the most intense storms closer to the coast. Expect rain anytime during the day but the heaviest...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Weather: Rain on the radar for Saturday

Houston - Rain is expected in the Houston area on Saturday, but this weekend will end much better than it's starting, with a front pulling in drier air for Sunday. Sunshine and quiet weather lingers through Monday, but Tuesday strong to severe storm potential and heavy rainfall possibilities return. Chilly...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches

HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy