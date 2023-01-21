Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Sources: Major change coming to Houston staff
Brandon Jones will not return as Houston's offensive line coach, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. The Jones hire was a major coup for Dana Holgorsen upon leaving West Virginia for Houston. A former Texas Tech offensive lineman, Jones joined Holgorsen's staff in 2019. In return for his loyalty, Holgorsen made...
Click2Houston.com
PITCH PERFECT; Klein Forest Boys have special class, Girls to create chaos
The Klein Forest Golden Eagles Boys’ Team has high expectations for 2022-23, after reaching the playoffs, last season, with a 4th-place finish in the district (7-6). The Eagles’ season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Cypress Ranch in the first round of the postseason. “We...
Click2Houston.com
COMING OF AGE; Simien making a name for herself in Athletics and Academics
Klein Forest Athlete Nadazia Simien has a presence. She is the “It Girl ” inside the Golden Eagle nest. As a star for the volleyball and basketball teams, she has blossomed into a great ambassador for the school on the court. But it wasn’t always that way.
Click2Houston.com
THE 411: Can Ledet Lead the ‘Stangs to the Postseason?
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED’S NATHAN LEDET HAS SOME UNFINISHED BUSINESS. In the offseason, the senior Point Guard worked on fine-tuning his decision-making. Now, he is determined to put the Mustangs on the map in 2023. “I want this team to make a statement for the school,” he said. “We want to...
Click2Houston.com
THE TOTAL PACKAGE: Ogbevire is Face of Fulshear Basketball
THE FULSHEAR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PROGRAM HAS REACHED THE POSTSEASON THE PAST THREE SEASONS AND MADE SCHOOL HISTORY IN 2021-22, GOING 24-10 OVERALL AND REACHING THE REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS. There has been one constant as this program was being built – Point Guard Ese Ogbevire. Ogbevire is a three-time first-team, all-district...
College Media Network
UH track and field take 14 victories at Robert Platt Invitational
Houston track and field dominated the inaugural Robert Platt Invitational with 14 event wins inside of Yeoman Fieldhouse on Friday . UH opened the meet with a victory in the 1- mile run by senior Devin Vallejo, who posted a time of 4:11:84. His teammate, senior Brandon Seagreaves came in right behind him in second place, clocking in at 4:13:13.
No. 1 team suffers shocking upset
The unranked Temple Owls defeated the No 1 Houston Cougars on Sunday, 56-55. SportsCenter captured the game’s final moments: CLUTCH WHEN IT MATTERED THE MOST 🚨 Kur Jongkuch and Temple's defense shut down No. 1 Houston in the final seconds to secure the Owls' biggest upset in over two decades! pic.twitter.com/9YGFIzd1qi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January Read more... The post No. 1 team suffers shocking upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
24hip-hop.com
24HH Interview: Meet Houston’s Firaq Mitch
Recently the state of Texas has had a major uprising of new talent in the music world. From MO3 to Megan Thee Stallion; “The Lone Star State” has proven to be a huge force in the rap game. The city of Houston has become a new incubator for black entertainment. We had a chance to catch up with Houston artist Firaq Mitch and discuss his upbringing and his music.
Own a piece of Houston history with $2.2 million lofts in Brooke Smith
The large brick industrial building is located on the eastern edge of the Heights.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Monster Jam at NRG!
Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
Texas winter storm bringing high winds, possible tornadoes to Houston
ERCOT said it's monitoring forecasts ahead of Tuesday's storm.
Is the New York Times' 36 Hours in Houston as bad as people say?
We break down what the travel article got right and what it got wrong.
Click2Houston.com
Nickelback bringing tour to The Woodlands; Tickets go on sale Friday
HOUSTON – The Canadian rock band Nickelback will embark on a set of stadium shows across North America this year to promote Get Rollin’, its first album in five years. The band’s 38-date trek begins June 12 at Videotron Centre in Quebec and ends on Aug. 20 in Belmont Park, New York.
How Houston's The Original Ninfa's on Navigation got so famous
Ninfa's fajitas are a key part of Houston's food lore.
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Click2Houston.com
Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!
Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
fox26houston.com
Strong storms will roar through Houston on Tuesday
HOUSTON - Widespread showers and storms are expected throughout Southeast Texas on Tuesday as a low pressure system and cold front move through the area. Some storms may become strong to severe, with the most intense storms closer to the coast. Expect rain anytime during the day but the heaviest...
fox26houston.com
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: Rain on the radar for Saturday
Houston - Rain is expected in the Houston area on Saturday, but this weekend will end much better than it's starting, with a front pulling in drier air for Sunday. Sunshine and quiet weather lingers through Monday, but Tuesday strong to severe storm potential and heavy rainfall possibilities return. Chilly...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
