ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

THE TOTAL PACKAGE: Ogbevire is Face of Fulshear Basketball

THE FULSHEAR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PROGRAM HAS REACHED THE POSTSEASON THE PAST THREE SEASONS AND MADE SCHOOL HISTORY IN 2021-22, GOING 24-10 OVERALL AND REACHING THE REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS. There has been one constant as this program was being built – Point Guard Ese Ogbevire. Ogbevire is a three-time first-team, all-district...
FULSHEAR, TX
Click2Houston.com

ALL GRIT: Klein Oak’s Nugier a tough Panther to deal with

To be a great Centerback on the soccer field, someone needs to be tough and gritty. They have to embrace contact and sacrifice their body while doing anything and everything to thwart an opponent’s scoring chance. They have to be like Alaina Nugier. The Klein Oak senior loves the...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE 411: Can Ledet Lead the ‘Stangs to the Postseason?

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED’S NATHAN LEDET HAS SOME UNFINISHED BUSINESS. In the offseason, the senior Point Guard worked on fine-tuning his decision-making. Now, he is determined to put the Mustangs on the map in 2023. “I want this team to make a statement for the school,” he said. “We want to...
ROSENBERG, TX
Click2Houston.com

Get your garden ready before spring comes

HOUSTON – Don’t have a green thumb? Don’t worry, you can get your garden looking great now!. Jen McDonald, co-owner of Garden Girls, shares tips on reviving those brown and wilted plants into a beautiful, blooming garden and what to plant for spring. Garden Girls specializes in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches

HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Monster Jam at NRG!

Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!

Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston community reacts to California mass shooting at Lunar New Year Celebration

HOUSTON – The tragedy in California did not stop Lunar New Year Celebrations across the country, that includes events held in Houston Sunday afternoon and evening. Many people had second thoughts about coming out to the event at Discovery Green but said they will not let fear stop them from a celebration that means so much to them.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Search underway for 49-year-old kayaker missing near Jamaica Beach, USCG says

JAMAICA BEACH, TX – A search is underway for a kayaker who has been reported missing since Friday in Galveston County, according to officials with U.S. Coast Guard. Barry Baham, 49, was last seen near Jamaica Beach, Texas. A photo shared on the US Coast Guard’s social media pages show 12-14 foot white-colored kayak and two fishing poles possibly belonging to Baham.
JAMAICA BEACH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy