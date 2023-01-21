Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Small Aircraft Catches Fire after Emergency Landing on Texas HighwaycreteHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
ALL GRIT: Klein Oak’s Nugier a tough Panther to deal with
To be a great Centerback on the soccer field, someone needs to be tough and gritty. They have to embrace contact and sacrifice their body while doing anything and everything to thwart an opponent’s scoring chance. They have to be like Alaina Nugier. The Klein Oak senior loves the...
Click2Houston.com
THE 411: Can Ledet Lead the ‘Stangs to the Postseason?
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED’S NATHAN LEDET HAS SOME UNFINISHED BUSINESS. In the offseason, the senior Point Guard worked on fine-tuning his decision-making. Now, he is determined to put the Mustangs on the map in 2023. “I want this team to make a statement for the school,” he said. “We want to...
Click2Houston.com
PITCH PERFECT; Klein Forest Boys have special class, Girls to create chaos
The Klein Forest Golden Eagles Boys’ Team has high expectations for 2022-23, after reaching the playoffs, last season, with a 4th-place finish in the district (7-6). The Eagles’ season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Cypress Ranch in the first round of the postseason. “We...
Click2Houston.com
THE TOTAL PACKAGE: Ogbevire is Face of Fulshear Basketball
THE FULSHEAR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PROGRAM HAS REACHED THE POSTSEASON THE PAST THREE SEASONS AND MADE SCHOOL HISTORY IN 2021-22, GOING 24-10 OVERALL AND REACHING THE REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS. There has been one constant as this program was being built – Point Guard Ese Ogbevire. Ogbevire is a three-time first-team, all-district...
Click2Houston.com
Wonder in the Water; Oak’s Johnson a natural in the pool
Cameryn Johnson knew, at a very young age, that swimming was her thing. The Klein Oak senior played almost every sport, as a kid, but was at her best when she was in the water. “I liked how it was a summer sport,” Johnson said. “I did summer league swim...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Monster Jam at NRG!
Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
Click2Houston.com
Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!
Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
Click2Houston.com
Get your garden ready before spring comes
HOUSTON – Don’t have a green thumb? Don’t worry, you can get your garden looking great now!. Jen McDonald, co-owner of Garden Girls, shares tips on reviving those brown and wilted plants into a beautiful, blooming garden and what to plant for spring. Garden Girls specializes in...
Click2Houston.com
NASA to honor fallen astronauts on Day of Remembrance ahead of Columbia 20th Anniversary
HOUSTON – NASA will honor its astronauts who died during mission, including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia leading up to and during the agency’s annual Day of Remembrance on Jan. 26, according to a news release. The NASA Day of Remembrance lands...
Click2Houston.com
Y’all ready to rodeo for FREE?🤠 Houston Rodeo announces Community Day; See the perks you need to know about
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans Monday for a first-ever Community Day with free admission for all until noon on Wednesday, March 8. “Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer,” Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO said via a news release. “... We can’t wait to celebrate on March 8.”
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
Click2Houston.com
Actor, writer and stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka on Houston Life
Atsuko Okatsuka is gifted with many creative talents. She’s premiered on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, and her debut stand-up special ‘The Intruder’ premiered on HBO in December 2022. She comes to Houston Life to share more about her journey in the comedy, writing, and...
Click2Houston.com
Medical marijuana use on the rise in Texas, among people over the age of 65
HOUSTON – Since 2015, medical marijuana has been legal in Texas, and in 2019, the list of conditions it can be used to treat was expanded. According to one study, its use among older adults is on the rise. Now, the Texas Cannabis Clinic is helping Texans get a...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Fruit Loop, a pup who loves to follow her nose
Two-year-old Fruit Loop is as sweet as the cereal itself. Fruit Loop, a Husky and Australian Shepard Mix, came to Houston Humane Society as a cruelty case back in August 2022, according to volunteers. She is well-trained with tricks up her sleeve, and can do well in a home with...
Click2Houston.com
Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down DUI suspect who crashed into his vehicle in Colorado
HOUSTON – Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down a suspected DUI driver who crashed into his vehicle and fled the scene in Colorado, according to his Facebook post. Acevedo posted several photos to social media, showing the aftermath of the crash. He was sideswiped by...
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Click2Houston.com
What do you get when two big events combine?
Calling all boat and auto lovers! Wednesday on Houston Life, we’re getting all the details about the Houston AutoBoative Show! Tune-in, so you don’t miss it!. Spend your afternoon with Houston Life at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE below in the player below.
Click2Houston.com
Roof collapses as firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex in Pasadena; no injuries reported
PASADENA, Texas – At least a dozen units were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pasadena, according to officials. The fire broke out at the Linda Vista Apartments located at 701 Preston Ave. When emergency crews arrived to the scene, at least 12...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Medical Center increases parking fees. How families in need can find help
HOUSTON – Nate and Christina Cloutier try to spend every minute they have making their 2-year-old son Kennedy forget his pain. Kennedy is battling a rare form of cancer with only a 30% chance of surviving. ”My son is diagnosed with ATRT. It’s a rare, aggressive form of brain...
Click2Houston.com
2 found dead in possible murder-suicide after welfare check in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police say two people were found dead Saturday in southwest Houston in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officers say they were called to the 10110 block of Forum Park in Braeburn at around 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check. According to HPD, neighbors had reported...
