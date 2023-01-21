Read full article on original website
COMING OF AGE; Simien making a name for herself in Athletics and Academics
Klein Forest Athlete Nadazia Simien has a presence. She is the “It Girl ” inside the Golden Eagle nest. As a star for the volleyball and basketball teams, she has blossomed into a great ambassador for the school on the court. But it wasn’t always that way.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to play after he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sad, just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to do...
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
