"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
WDEF
Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
wcyb.com
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
mymix1041.com
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
WDEF
One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
WTVC
Reese is missing from her East Brainerd home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Her owners hope you can get a small, tan, 'sweet' chihuahua pug mix named Reese back to her home where she belongs. Jamie Sholtz tells us Reese went missing over the weekend from a subdivision in East Brainerd across the street from Banks Road, close to the Mr. Zip gas station.
WTVC
One dead, child hospitalized after shooting then crash on Hwy 58, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment. When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of the vehicle unconscious and a child in the back seat. Police say the driver was found with a gunshot wound. CPD says there was...
Police: Suspect arrested following Lance Street shooting in McMinnville
A suspect has been arrested after the Friday night shooting outside a home on Lance Street in McMinnville.
One charged with criminal homicide after McMinnville shooting
A man is facing a homicide charge after being accused of shooting another man outside of a McMinnville home late Friday night.
WDEF
One Person Dead After Shooting and Crash on Highway 58
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A person is dead after an incident on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a single car crash with possible entrapment shortly after 7:30 this evening. When the police arrived on scene, they found that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious and a...
WTVC
House of Colour Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We’re a few weeks into the new year and are you still feeling the new you? Maybe you’re still searching for it? Tracey Moys with House of Colour is an image consultant and here to help. Find out more about her, or find the...
Homicide in McMinnville
According to a statement released by District Attorney General Chris Stanford for the 31st Judicial District, his office and the McMinnville Police Department started investigating an incident on Lance Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Through this joint investigation, officials said they had charged Jacob Omar Simpson...
WTVC
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
Catoosa County, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in searching for a missing man. Hunter Brent Kelly White was last seen on January 1st on Burning Bush Road in the area of Poplar Springs Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at home on Christian Drive
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a woman dead and a man assaulted at a home in Bradley County. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Christian Drive, according to a news release. Once deputies arrived on...
WTVC
Van & motorcycle collide, Georgia State Patrol investigating
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A van and motor cycle collided Monday in Walker County, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating the cause behind the wreck. Troopers on scene tell us the van was making a turn when the collision happened around 4:30. The accident happened on Mission...
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
WDEF
Two Traffic Stops Result in Seizure of Fentanyl
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dunlap police found narcotics in two separate traffic stops this weekend. The drivers in both incidents were arrested and are facing multiple charges, according to the Dunlap Police Department. On Saturday, police stopped a Chevrolet Suburban and found nine fentanyl pills and powder. Police say...
WTVC
Moxy's A Cold One Beer Fest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Are you ready for a cold one this weekend?- One of the coolest places in town is hosting an icy event and is telling us about it. Kacey Swindle and Taylor Underwood with The Moxy have all the details. Find out more and get your tickets on Facebook.
WDEF
Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
WTVC
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
