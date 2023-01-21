ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga

From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Reese is missing from her East Brainerd home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Her owners hope you can get a small, tan, 'sweet' chihuahua pug mix named Reese back to her home where she belongs. Jamie Sholtz tells us Reese went missing over the weekend from a subdivision in East Brainerd across the street from Banks Road, close to the Mr. Zip gas station.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

One Person Dead After Shooting and Crash on Highway 58

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A person is dead after an incident on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a single car crash with possible entrapment shortly after 7:30 this evening. When the police arrived on scene, they found that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious and a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

House of Colour Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We’re a few weeks into the new year and are you still feeling the new you? Maybe you’re still searching for it? Tracey Moys with House of Colour is an image consultant and here to help. Find out more about her, or find the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Homicide in McMinnville

According to a statement released by District Attorney General Chris Stanford for the 31st Judicial District, his office and the McMinnville Police Department started investigating an incident on Lance Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Through this joint investigation, officials said they had charged Jacob Omar Simpson...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WTVC

Catoosa County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Catoosa County, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in searching for a missing man. Hunter Brent Kelly White was last seen on January 1st on Burning Bush Road in the area of Poplar Springs Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Van & motorcycle collide, Georgia State Patrol investigating

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A van and motor cycle collided Monday in Walker County, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating the cause behind the wreck. Troopers on scene tell us the van was making a turn when the collision happened around 4:30. The accident happened on Mission...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Two Traffic Stops Result in Seizure of Fentanyl

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dunlap police found narcotics in two separate traffic stops this weekend. The drivers in both incidents were arrested and are facing multiple charges, according to the Dunlap Police Department. On Saturday, police stopped a Chevrolet Suburban and found nine fentanyl pills and powder. Police say...
DUNLAP, TN
WTVC

Moxy's A Cold One Beer Fest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Are you ready for a cold one this weekend?- One of the coolest places in town is hosting an icy event and is telling us about it. Kacey Swindle and Taylor Underwood with The Moxy have all the details. Find out more and get your tickets on Facebook.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy