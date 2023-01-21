ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, OH

WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on north I-75 at I-275 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on the interstate in Erlanger, Monday evening. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show police at the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 75 at the I-275 interchange. The crash appears to be blocking the...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-74 near Beekman Street

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The single-vehicle crash blocking the right lane along east I-74 at Beekman Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A single-vehicle crash is blocking a lane on the interstate near South Cumminsville, Monday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in North Bend

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Cleves Road in North Bend. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Byrneside Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

The interstate in Newport clear after an earlier crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared and the interstate is back to normal traffic levels. The center lane is blocked on northbound I-471 in Newport after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Overnight lane restrictions take effect on I-71 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 71 for one night this week. Officials say single and double-lane closures will take effect at 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at the Snider Road overpass on I-71. All restrictions will be lifted by...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews on scene of a crash, with injuries, on Mill Street in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Crews on scene of a crash, with injuries, possible entrapment, on West Mill Street in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
CLEVES, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 injured after 5-vehicle pileup on US-35 EB

DAYTON — Five vehicles crashed into each other on U.S. Route 35 Sunday morning. The five-vehicle pileup occurred on the same strip of highway that caused at least 15 to 20 vehicles to crash, spanning from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
DAYTON, OH

