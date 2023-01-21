Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan’s ‘The Pez Outlaw’ documentary hits Netflix
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The story of the Pez outlaw may sound like fiction, but it’s a true story that began in DeWtt, Michigan. DeWtt farmer Steve Glew smuggled Pez internationally, and made millions off of the iconic candy dispensers. Glew’s story is now being told through a Netflix documentary, titled “The Pez Outlaw.”
A Lansing Diner Was Voted Best In Michigan
You want breakfast all day? You got it. You want some of the best burgers or pancakes around? You got it! All you have to do is go to a diner. Diners are a classic part of Americana, and in Michigan, you'll find no shortage of them. Small towns have...
WILX-TV
Explore dozens of units at The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is back this year at the MSU Pavilion. Hosted by Price Right RV and Gillette’s Interstate RV there are over twenty brands and nearly two hundred units on display including toy haulers, fifth wheels, tent campers and more. Show hours...
WILX-TV
Lansing Shuffle to open January 26
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing shuffle is bringing new life to downtown Lansing. Located in what used to be the Lansing city market, the food hall and social club is set to open Jan. 26. “It’s dynamic, it’s so different, I think living downtown in Lansing, I think, the...
WILX-TV
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo up for adoption
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The “Homeward Bound” crew at Jackson County Animal Shelter are officially up for adoption. Two dogs and a cat were found together in a field in Parma Township and had been roaming together for a while. The shelter believes they were abandoned. Background: 2...
WILX-TV
Celebrate National Pie Day with Sweet Encounter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is National Pie Day and Studio 10 celebrated with local bakery, Sweet Encounter. After finding out her daughters had severe food allergies, owner and founder Nikki Thompson Frazier began making gluten free and nut free treats that her girls could enjoy but without having to worry about whether or not they would have an allergic reaction.
Crews put out fire at Walter French building in Lansing
Walter French is a historical building that used to be a junior high school.
WILX-TV
Officials put out fire at the old Walter French School
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are at the scene of the former Walter H. French High School for a structure fire. The Lansing Fire Department was on the scene fighting the fire. Officials said at 2:50 p.m. Monday, fire crews were called to Walter French High School. No one was injured in the incident and the fire was quickly put under control. According to authorities, the fire started near the old gym where there were two other fires in the past decade.
WILX-TV
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Lucky For Life lottery player won $25,000 a year after purchasing the winning ticket. On Friday, the ticket numbers matched the balls drawn which were 02-10-28-30-44. According to the organization, the winning ticket was bought at ABC Liquor on Lansing Street in Charlotte. This is the first time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize in 2023.
Deer feeling ‘lucky’ after being freed from plastic bucket
Lucky the deer, is truly "feeling lucky."
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
Look What This Guy Found Magnet Fishing in the Red Cedar River
I need to preface this with yes, I did need to look up what magnet fishing was, so...let's start with that. Magnet fishing is going fishing, but instead of a reel and hook, you use a strong magnet attached to the end of a rope. And instead of fish, you're on the hunt for cool objects that you can out with your magnet, things like coins, license plates, jewelry, or bikes.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
WILX-TV
Tracking some mid-week snow and what’s coming up on Studio 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look at what the First Alert Weather Team is tracking as far as mid-week snowfall. Plus what’s coming up on Monday’s edition of WILX Studio 10!. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 23, 2023. Average High: 30º Average Low...
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Comments / 0