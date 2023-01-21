Read full article on original website
Frozen Beef Recalled, and E. Coli Contamination Is to Blame
Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products have been recalled in what has become the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
NASDAQ
INSIGHT-Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Once the stuff of science fiction, lab-grown meat could become reality in some restaurants in the United States as early as this year. Executives at cultivated meat companies are optimistic that meat grown in massive steel vats could be on the menu within months after one company won the go-ahead from a key regulator. In a show of confidence, some of them have signed up high-end chefs like Argentine Francis Mallmann and Spaniard José Andrés to eventually showcase the meats in their high-end eateries.
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Kroger CEO issues warning to shoppers after nationwide shortage forces store to restrict popular food product
KROGER'S CEO has issued a warning to shoppers after a nationwide shortage forced stores to limit the sale of eggs. The price of eggs began to rocket in the US late last year, with shelves left bare following an outbreak of avian flu. Stores like Kroger and Lidl began restricting...
Sweeping Changes at Costco in 2023, Including Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahooand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Allrecipes.com
How Long Can Milk Be Left Out of the Fridge?
In the world of food safety, the temperature zone where bacteria can thrive is called "the danger zone" and it exists between 40 and 140 degrees F. In that temperature zone, bacteria have all they need to multiply and ultimately increase your chance of getting sick. Food can hang out in this zone for a bit, but after two hours, the risk of potentially harmful bacteria is significant. The clock rolls back to just one hour if the ambient temperature in the room is at 90 degrees F or higher — all to say, it's imperative to get that milk back in the fridge as soon as possible.
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
Why are eggs so expensive?
(WETM) – With the complexities of inflation still pinching wallets, one product seems to have Americans a little more worried than others: eggs. Just why are eggs so expensive? And does the much-talked-about bird flu affect egg prices? According to Google search data, interest in the cost of eggs started to rise just before the […]
Your steak could be lab-grown and shipped from a factory in Israel or soon grown in a factory in North Carolina
Israeli biotech company, Believer Meats, is a producer of genetically engineered meat from cultured animal cells. The company is expanding to the United States with the construction of its North Carolina plant. The plant is slated to put out 10,000 metric tons of meat a year without animal slaughtering (source).
Food Beast
Could Beetle Larvae Be The Next Alternative Protein To Take Over The Meat Market?
As the alternative protein market continues to grow, more and more options are poised to become available to consumers. Up to this point, plants have been the only source for alt-protein products, which is why the term is associated with the word “plant-based.”. In the next few years, alt-proteins...
msn.com
Why Potato Chips Are Not As Unhealthy As You Think
The forbidden fruit of the vegetable world, and a refuge for the socially awkward at parties, potato chips are salty, oily, and compulsively eatable. Is there anything not dangerously awful about this beloved snack?. Actually, yes! In a wasteland of processed junk foods, potato chips stand out as a heroic...
Egg-Crisis In The US: Major Grocery Stores Limit Purchases Due To Shortage
Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions. Eggs are a staple in most kitchens and are an economical choice. However, recent events have caused a significant change in the price of eggs and a shortage in supply. Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions.
Woman issues warning to always wash vegetables after spotting bugs in broccoli
A woman has shared a clip showing why it's important that you always wash your veggies before tucking in. When it comes to cooking, I think the world is split into camps; those who make sure all fruit and veg is washed before they prepare it and those who reckon it’s fine to go as is.
Foods That Might Be Hard to Find at Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinios Grocery Stores in 2023
You may think that a food shortage is something that couldn't possibly ever happen. But, the scary truth is it has, can, and will happen. This year, 2023 is no exception. Some things will be hard to find and some things, like eggs affected by the Bird-Flu, will cost you a fortune.
foodsafetynews.com
Chicken nuggets recalled in Canada over wood in product
Olymel is recalling St-Hubert and Cavalier brand chicken breast nuggets recalled because of pieces of wood in the product. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada, according tho the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeCode on ProductUPC. CavalierChicken...
Egg Smuggling On The Rise As Prices Continue To Soar: People Risk Fines And Penalties For Affordable Eggs
Egg prices in the United States have recently skyrocketed, increasing by 49.1% in November. This increase is largely due to a bird flu outbreak, which has impacted about 57.8 million birds, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The outbreak of bird flu is a recent phenomenon in the United States and has left many scrambling to find affordable eggs.
agupdate.com
Farm labor still a sticky issue
Getting help on the farm is not getting any easier. Farmers looking for workers — especially temporary help — are often frustrated as the labor pool has become difficult to navigate. “There has been a big change, especially over the last five years,” said Lori Culler, owner of...
Food Price Spikes Could Be Criminalized as FTC Called to Investigate Eggs
A farmers’ group wants the federal government to investigate a recent spike in egg prices. In a letter last week to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Farm Action notes that egg prices “more than doubled for consumers last year — from $1.788 in December 2021 to $4.250 in December 2022 for a dozen large Grade A eggs.”
