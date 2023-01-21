ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barker’s Return Leads Aggies over Georgia, 75-73

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Janiah Barker recorded a career-high 24 points in her return to the court, propelling the Texas A&M women’s basketball team to Sunday’s 75-73 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs. Barker, who had not seen action since November 30, missing 10 games, drained 10-of-11...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 10 Texas A&M Claims Victory Over LSU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down the LSU Tigers on Senior Day, 171-129, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. To kick off the final home dual meet of the season, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 19 Aggies Take Down LSU on Senior Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team defeated LSU in the final home dual meet of the season, 177-123, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies started the morning with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay as Jordan...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Drop 76-67 Road Decision to Kentucky Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped a 76-67 decision to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in front of 20,017 fans at Rupp Arena. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak and gave the Aggies the first blemish on their conference ledger as they dropped to 12-6 overall and 5-1 in Southeastern Conference play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Duke looking to hire A&M linebackers coach Santucci as defensive coordinator

DURHAM, North Carolina (KBTX) - Multiple reports have come out that Duke is targeting Texas A&M linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator. Santucci would be joining former A&M defensive coordinator and current Blue Devils head coach, Mike Elko. Duke recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Robb Smith.
DURHAM, NC
KBTX.com

Bearkats thump Utah Valley 71-56

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston Women’s Basketball jumped on Utah Valley in the first quarter and controlled the tempo the rest of the way in a 71-56 victory at Johnson Coliseum. It was head coach Ravon Justice’s 100th career victory. The Kats have now won two in a...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Reading tutoring offered at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If your child needs a little extra help with their reading skills, Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Clinic is here to help. The Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Studies tutoring program is designed to serve school-age children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade who are in need of intervention to either maintain or build their reading skills.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Reality Education for Drivers program hosted in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and statewide initiatives through Texas A&M Agrilife Extention with support from TXDot hosted the Reality Education for Drivers, or RED, program at College Station City Hall Saturday. The five-hour course is aimed at helping young adults make better choices...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old. His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook. Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

WIND ADVISORY issued for much of the Brazos Valley Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for a majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Sustained (constant) wind speeds are expected between 15 and 30 mph, while gust (occasional) speeds will likely peak between 30mph and 45mph. The following counties are included in this advisory:
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Major detour planned for southbound SH 6 in Bryan Wednesday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a significant detour for drivers Wednesday night into Thursday morning on Highway 6 in Bryan. Beginning at 7 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 6 will close between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and the exit for Texas Avenue. Drivers will...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Witt’s End having massive sale, up to 60 percent off!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all love a good sale, especially one that can help us revamp our wardrobe. Witt’s End in College Station has outfits, shoes and accessories for all year round, plus more. Owner Karen Witt says right now they are hosting a sale and making room...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Police: Shots fired in southern part of Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department seized three firearms and narcotics after several calls of shots fired in an area, according to police. On Saturday around 10 p.m., officers say they were called to the 799 block of Radcliff, where police found evidence of a shooting. Police were...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

18-wheeler crash closes westbound Highway 21 on Sunday morning

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The westbound lanes of Highway 21 near the Navasota River were closed for several hours Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler rolled onto its side. It happened around 4:20 a.m. near Megan Drive between Kurten and North Zulch. The driver of the semi did not have...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Grimes County woman accused of killing neighbor’s livestock

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association:. A Grimes County woman was arrested on third-degree felony charges of criminal mischief for shooting and killing livestock. The accused, 45-year-old Shelly McCoy, was arrested after an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife

An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
WALLER COUNTY, TX

