KBTX.com
Barker’s Return Leads Aggies over Georgia, 75-73
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Janiah Barker recorded a career-high 24 points in her return to the court, propelling the Texas A&M women’s basketball team to Sunday’s 75-73 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs. Barker, who had not seen action since November 30, missing 10 games, drained 10-of-11...
KBTX.com
No. 10 Texas A&M Claims Victory Over LSU
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down the LSU Tigers on Senior Day, 171-129, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. To kick off the final home dual meet of the season, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski,...
KBTX.com
No. 19 Aggies Take Down LSU on Senior Day
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team defeated LSU in the final home dual meet of the season, 177-123, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies started the morning with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay as Jordan...
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop 76-67 Road Decision to Kentucky Wildcats
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped a 76-67 decision to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in front of 20,017 fans at Rupp Arena. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak and gave the Aggies the first blemish on their conference ledger as they dropped to 12-6 overall and 5-1 in Southeastern Conference play.
KBTX.com
Duke looking to hire A&M linebackers coach Santucci as defensive coordinator
DURHAM, North Carolina (KBTX) - Multiple reports have come out that Duke is targeting Texas A&M linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator. Santucci would be joining former A&M defensive coordinator and current Blue Devils head coach, Mike Elko. Duke recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Robb Smith.
KBTX.com
Bearkats thump Utah Valley 71-56
HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston Women’s Basketball jumped on Utah Valley in the first quarter and controlled the tempo the rest of the way in a 71-56 victory at Johnson Coliseum. It was head coach Ravon Justice’s 100th career victory. The Kats have now won two in a...
KBTX.com
Reading tutoring offered at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If your child needs a little extra help with their reading skills, Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Clinic is here to help. The Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Studies tutoring program is designed to serve school-age children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade who are in need of intervention to either maintain or build their reading skills.
KBTX.com
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M dining hall holds Lunar New Year celebration with traditional foods
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M dining hall was transformed on Monday to provide a Lunar New Year experience for students. The chefs at Sbisa Dining Hall began preparing months in advance for this event, in order to serve authentic Asian cuisine. This included egg rolls, drunken noodles, Korean tacos and traditional fruit.
KBTX.com
Reality Education for Drivers program hosted in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and statewide initiatives through Texas A&M Agrilife Extention with support from TXDot hosted the Reality Education for Drivers, or RED, program at College Station City Hall Saturday. The five-hour course is aimed at helping young adults make better choices...
KBTX.com
Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old. His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook. Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF: MEDICAL EPISODE LED TO SEALY MAN’S DEATH AFTER FALLING INTO LAKE SOMERVILLE
Authorities have identified a Sealy man who died after falling from his boat into Lake Somerville last weekend, and new information has been released into the circumstances of his death. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, 65-year-old Darel Roark fell from the boat into the water after suffering “an...
KBTX.com
WIND ADVISORY issued for much of the Brazos Valley Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for a majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Sustained (constant) wind speeds are expected between 15 and 30 mph, while gust (occasional) speeds will likely peak between 30mph and 45mph. The following counties are included in this advisory:
KBTX.com
Major detour planned for southbound SH 6 in Bryan Wednesday night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a significant detour for drivers Wednesday night into Thursday morning on Highway 6 in Bryan. Beginning at 7 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 6 will close between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and the exit for Texas Avenue. Drivers will...
KBTX.com
Witt’s End having massive sale, up to 60 percent off!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all love a good sale, especially one that can help us revamp our wardrobe. Witt’s End in College Station has outfits, shoes and accessories for all year round, plus more. Owner Karen Witt says right now they are hosting a sale and making room...
Police: Shots fired in southern part of Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department seized three firearms and narcotics after several calls of shots fired in an area, according to police. On Saturday around 10 p.m., officers say they were called to the 799 block of Radcliff, where police found evidence of a shooting. Police were...
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crash closes westbound Highway 21 on Sunday morning
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The westbound lanes of Highway 21 near the Navasota River were closed for several hours Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler rolled onto its side. It happened around 4:20 a.m. near Megan Drive between Kurten and North Zulch. The driver of the semi did not have...
KBTX.com
Grimes County woman accused of killing neighbor’s livestock
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association:. A Grimes County woman was arrested on third-degree felony charges of criminal mischief for shooting and killing livestock. The accused, 45-year-old Shelly McCoy, was arrested after an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife
An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
KBTX.com
No injuries reported following Monday morning fire at Bryan storage facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan fire officials are trying to determine what sparked a fire inside a storage facility Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of S. College Ave. around 7:30 a.m. According to Lt. Ethan Ballard with the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office,...
