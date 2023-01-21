Read full article on original website
New blood at the state Capitol and veteran lawmakers in new roles could get Legislature out of ‘rut'
As new leadership and a slew of freshman lawmakers set out to make their mark under the Gold Dome this session, changes from last year’s “brain drain’” are unfolding at the Capitol. Much of the changeover at the Capitol is due to lawmakers either retiring or...
Lawmakers: New bill addressing antisemitism filed in Georgia Legislature on Day 5
A new bill would create a state definition of antisemitism in Georgia and will potentially aid in hate crime prosecutions. House Bill 30 will align Georgia’s definition of antisemitism with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition. The expansive definition includes harming Jewish people, negative stereotypes, denying the Holocaust,...
TIMELINE: Fulton County grand jury investigation into potential interference in Georgia elections
Repealing Georgia's CON requirement will improve healthcare, panel says
(The Center Square) — When Katie Chubb wanted to open a new birthing center in Augusta, she wasn't surprised the local community would support the new service. Rather, it was who opposed it: three local hospitals. To open her center, she needed a so-called certificate of need, state approval...
Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report
What we know about the Georgia 2020 election investigation
(ATLANTA) — After months of testimony, a special grand jury seated in Atlanta last year as part of a probe into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election has submitted its final report detailing its findings, marking a significant milestone in one of several criminal investigations targeting the former president.
New House speaker says state tobacco tax hike possible, dims hopes for Medicaid expansion
If anyone was harboring hope that a new House speaker might want to take a fresh look at full Medicaid expansion in Georgia, House Speaker Jon Burns dumped cold water on that Thursday. Burns is only the second speaker since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, but he...
MARC HYDEN: Georgia tops ‘judicial hellhole’ ranking as juries go nuclear
Georgia policymakers never shy away from mentioning that Area Development Magazine has ranked the Peach State the best place to do business nine years running, and they have bragged about Georgia being the first state to re-open after the COVID-19 shutdowns. While the past few gubernatorial administrations have labored to...
Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary
Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts. “It’s […] The post Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December. Federal law requires all […] The post <strong>DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia Today: Violent protests, Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump, fentanyl testing
On the Monday Jan. 23 edition of Georgia Today: Violent protests erupt in Atlanta, portions of Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump may by made public, and strips of fentanyl testing will be available. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, January...
New Georgia House Speaker takes wait-and-see approach during first year
New Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns is taking a wait-and-see approach toward some key issues the General Assembly is being asked to consider during his first legislative session in the chamber’s top post. Burns, R-Newington, said he’s waiting to see how a court challenge to Georgia’s 2019 abortion law...
Kemp Announces Administration Floor Leaders for 2023-2024 General Assembly
Governor Brian Kemp today announced his administration’s Floor Leaders for the 2023-2024 General Assembly. “As we enter a session of importance for all Georgians, I’m proud to announce the dedicated public servants who will serve as my Floor Leaders,” said Governor Kemp. “In my first term we passed historic budgets and bills that benefit hardworking Georgians and families. As we enter my second term, I’m looking forward to working with these Leaders to build on those achievements. Together, we will make even more history for the Peach State.”
Georgia seeing a shortage of primary care physicians
MACON, Ga. — A national foundation says one out of three Georgians -- more than 3.3 million people -- live in areas without a primary care physician. Rural counties with a lack of health resources are seeing the most need. According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Georgia...
Rep. Lehman Franklin sworn in, named Vice Chairman of the Retirement Committee
State Representative Lehman Franklin (R-Statesboro) was sworn into office as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, marking his first day of the 2023-2024 legislative term. Monday was the first day of the first term of the 157th Legislative Session of the Georgia General Assembly.
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials in both Georgia and South Carolina are warning the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. Georgia Department of Human Services officials say they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers.
Raffensperger, Columbus Republican leader push back on unfounded claims of Muscogee County election fraud made at GOP meeting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has weighed in on unfounded claims by an outside group that Muscogee County is one of the nation’s most corrupt counties when it comes to election fraud. This has been simmering since Jan. 10 when Kevin Parker of County Citizens Defending Freedom presented at the […]
$350 Inflation relief checks: Who is eligible for this support?
Inflation relief checks up to $350 from a one-time payment that was given to low-income people in late September remain unclaimed in Georgia. Due to issues with client IDs or inability to access cards, there are still $235 million in unclaimed payments out of the $1 billion distributed. Georgia Financial...
Georgia leaders condemning violent protests in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Some of Georgia’s most prominent leaders are condemning fiery protests in the streets of downtown Atlanta over the weekend. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday. Carr says that, under Georgia law, his office will prosecute the protesters...
