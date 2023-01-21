ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers: New bill addressing antisemitism filed in Georgia Legislature on Day 5

A new bill would create a state definition of antisemitism in Georgia and will potentially aid in hate crime prosecutions. House Bill 30 will align Georgia’s definition of antisemitism with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition. The expansive definition includes harming Jewish people, negative stereotypes, denying the Holocaust,...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

What we know about the Georgia 2020 election investigation

(ATLANTA) — After months of testimony, a special grand jury seated in Atlanta last year as part of a probe into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election has submitted its final report detailing its findings, marking a significant milestone in one of several criminal investigations targeting the former president.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

MARC HYDEN: Georgia tops ‘judicial hellhole’ ranking as juries go nuclear

Georgia policymakers never shy away from mentioning that Area Development Magazine has ranked the Peach State the best place to do business nine years running, and they have bragged about Georgia being the first state to re-open after the COVID-19 shutdowns. While the past few gubernatorial administrations have labored to...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts. “It’s […] The post Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December. Federal law requires all […] The post <strong>DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces Administration Floor Leaders for 2023-2024 General Assembly

Governor Brian Kemp today announced his administration’s Floor Leaders for the 2023-2024 General Assembly. “As we enter a session of importance for all Georgians, I’m proud to announce the dedicated public servants who will serve as my Floor Leaders,” said Governor Kemp. “In my first term we passed historic budgets and bills that benefit hardworking Georgians and families. As we enter my second term, I’m looking forward to working with these Leaders to build on those achievements. Together, we will make even more history for the Peach State.”
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia seeing a shortage of primary care physicians

MACON, Ga. — A national foundation says one out of three Georgians -- more than 3.3 million people -- live in areas without a primary care physician. Rural counties with a lack of health resources are seeing the most need. According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials in both Georgia and South Carolina are warning the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. Georgia Department of Human Services officials say they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Raffensperger, Columbus Republican leader push back on unfounded claims of Muscogee County election fraud made at GOP meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has weighed in on unfounded claims by an outside group that Muscogee County is one of the nation’s most corrupt counties when it comes to election fraud. This has been simmering since Jan. 10 when Kevin Parker of County Citizens Defending Freedom presented at the […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
