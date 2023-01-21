Read full article on original website
WNEM
Man rescued after driving car into Saginaw Bay
KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A crash is under investigation after first responders said a car was found in the Saginaw Bay. Crews from Kawkawlin Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the end of Linwood Road Saturday morning around 5:13 a.m. Investigators said there was someone in the car, yelling...
WILX-TV
Driver hospitalized after van rollover accident in Ionia County
IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A car rolled over on M-21 in Ionia County on Monday morning. Ionia Department of Public Safety said a person driving a van westbound on M-21 lost control on the slippery road, went sideways off the northern side, and hit a tree. The driver was the only one in the van during the incident.
WNEM
Crash leaves 1 in critical condition, 2 injured
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One person is in critical condition and two are injured after a vehicle crash took place on N. Michigan Avenue and McCarty Road, said Sgt. Christopher Kellett of the Carrolton Township Police Department. Shortly before noon on Monday, Jan. 23, officers were dispatched to N. Michigan...
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Montcalm Twp. assault
A man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a physical assault Friday evening.
wbrn.com
Alcohol a factor in two vehicle crash
Deputies in Mecosta County believe alcohol is a factor in a two vehicle crash Friday evening. It happened on Taft Road near New Millpond Road. An investigation found that a 30- year old woman from Big Rapids ran the stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by a 44- year old woman from Big Rapids.
wsgw.com
Missing Ogemaw Woman’s Van Found in Harrison
Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County. Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.
1 stabbed in Tyrone Twp.; 1 in custody
One person is in the hospital and another is in custody following a Sunday morning stabbing in Tyrone Township.
Teen jailed for Kent County stabbing & stolen Jeep
A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed and a vehicle stolen Sunday morning in Tyrone Township.
WNEM
Former director of Bay City’s public safety charged
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The former director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety has been charged following a citizen complaint. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administrative leave after the city received a complaint from a resident about an incident that happened on Sept. 17. In a...
abc12.com
34-year-old woman reported missing from Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff's is looking for a woman who has been missing for about two weeks. Investigators say 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area was last seen on Jan. 9. Clare County Central Dispatch is reporting that the woman's van was found in the Harrison area recently.
WNEM
Quiet Tuesday, accumulating snow expected on Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After many who were hoping for a fresh coating of snow picked up a bit more over the weekend on Sunday, much of it has already melted as we started a brand new workweek. While it was a bummer to lose it so fast for some,...
Arrest made after man shot multiple times at Gaines Township mobile home park
A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds at a Gaines Township mobile home park overnight.
Cadillac Couple Tells Their Incredible Tale of Saving Bald Eagle Hit by Car
On their way to Manton for an appointment in 2019, Cadillac residents Steve and Carol Duncan had an unforgettable chance encounter that was both beautiful and tragic. They were driving on US-131 nearing mile-marker 191 when they saw two bald eagles in the middle of the passing lane. “We watched...
wsgw.com
Alma, Mt. Pleasant Nurses May Strike Soon
In this April 2, 2020 photo, a nurse at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle holds a medical face shield prior to the start of her shift in a triage tent outside the Harborview emergency department used to intake arriving patients who have respiratory symptoms. The face shield was 3-D printed and assembled by a member of a network of volunteers using a design approved and hosted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
WWMT
Bomb threat reported at Harrison High School
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities searched Harrison High School on Thursday after a report that a student had an explosive device in the building, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. At 2:15 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of an explosive device being put into a...
Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial site
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan business owners and Clinton County leaders said the push to bring high-tech manufacturing to Eagle Township is at the very early stage. They hosted a public meeting on Thursday to get feedback from community members and those living nearby. Many have concerns. Several speakers pressed the Eagle Township board […]
WWMT
Police investigate a suspected murder-suicide after a woman was found dead in vehicle
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Plymouth woman was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning, according to police. On January 19, just after 9:00 a.m., Pittsfield Township Police Department responded to a shooting at the 3700 Block of Plaza Dr and found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. Police...
Man wanted in Plymouth woman's death found dead in Clare, police say
Neighbors describe incident involving police, EMTs months prior, around the time suspect was last scene around the neighborhood
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
WNEM
Pinconning parents unhappy with school district following gun incident
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) – Pinconning School District parents are not happy with how the district handled the gun incident at the middle school nearly two weeks ago. The school held a school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. where the subject of the incident was brought up.
