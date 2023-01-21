ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Man rescued after driving car into Saginaw Bay

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A crash is under investigation after first responders said a car was found in the Saginaw Bay. Crews from Kawkawlin Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the end of Linwood Road Saturday morning around 5:13 a.m. Investigators said there was someone in the car, yelling...
KAWKAWLIN, MI
WILX-TV

Driver hospitalized after van rollover accident in Ionia County

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A car rolled over on M-21 in Ionia County on Monday morning. Ionia Department of Public Safety said a person driving a van westbound on M-21 lost control on the slippery road, went sideways off the northern side, and hit a tree. The driver was the only one in the van during the incident.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crash leaves 1 in critical condition, 2 injured

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One person is in critical condition and two are injured after a vehicle crash took place on N. Michigan Avenue and McCarty Road, said Sgt. Christopher Kellett of the Carrolton Township Police Department. Shortly before noon on Monday, Jan. 23, officers were dispatched to N. Michigan...
SAGINAW, MI
wbrn.com

Alcohol a factor in two vehicle crash

Deputies in Mecosta County believe alcohol is a factor in a two vehicle crash Friday evening. It happened on Taft Road near New Millpond Road. An investigation found that a 30- year old woman from Big Rapids ran the stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by a 44- year old woman from Big Rapids.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Missing Ogemaw Woman’s Van Found in Harrison

Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County. Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Former director of Bay City’s public safety charged

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The former director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety has been charged following a citizen complaint. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administrative leave after the city received a complaint from a resident about an incident that happened on Sept. 17. In a...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

34-year-old woman reported missing from Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff's is looking for a woman who has been missing for about two weeks. Investigators say 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area was last seen on Jan. 9. Clare County Central Dispatch is reporting that the woman's van was found in the Harrison area recently.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Alma, Mt. Pleasant Nurses May Strike Soon

In this April 2, 2020 photo, a nurse at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle holds a medical face shield prior to the start of her shift in a triage tent outside the Harborview emergency department used to intake arriving patients who have respiratory symptoms. The face shield was 3-D printed and assembled by a member of a network of volunteers using a design approved and hosted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
ALMA, MI
WWMT

Bomb threat reported at Harrison High School

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities searched Harrison High School on Thursday after a report that a student had an explosive device in the building, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. At 2:15 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of an explosive device being put into a...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial site

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan business owners and Clinton County leaders said the push to bring high-tech manufacturing to Eagle Township is at the very early stage. They hosted a public meeting on Thursday to get feedback from community members and those living nearby. Many have concerns. Several speakers pressed the Eagle Township board […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy