Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County. Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.

OGEMAW COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO