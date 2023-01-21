Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
North Pole man held in double homicide near Delta Junction
A North Pole man is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on murder charges in a double homicide Friday near Delta Junction. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Serkov of North Pole was arraigned Saturday on charges that he shot two men to death the day before at a facility just north of Delta. Fairbanks Correctional Center booking office staff say the presiding magistrate ordered Serkov held on two counts of first-degree murder, and set bail at $2 million.
webcenterfairbanks.com
North Pole man charged following double homicide in Delta Junction, troopers say
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has turned himself in to law enforcement after Alaska State Troopers say they responded to a double homicide reported in Delta Junction. According to an online dispatch, troopers received the homicide report at 12:45 p.m. “Troopers from Delta Junction and the Alaska Bureau of...
americanmilitarynews.com
An Alaska miner told Joe Rogan that a museum dumped valuable mammoth tusks into a New York City waterway. Now people are trying to find them.
A Fairbanks-area miner appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast last month and sparked international headlines and a treasure hunt in a New York City waterway, raising concerns at the U.S. Coast Guard. John Reeves, owner of the Fairbanks Gold Co., told the podcaster and his millions of...
alaskareporter.com
Hilcorp signs deal with Fairbanks gas utility to truck liquefied natural gas Prudhoe Bay, replacing LNG trucked from Mat-Su
Fairbanks’ Interior Gas Utility, or IGU, has signed agreements with Hilcorp Energy and it Harvest Alaska affiliate to truck liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from the North Slope Fairbanks to supply IGU’s customers in the Interior. IGU is the Fairbanks-area gas utility that now trucks LNG from its...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Another Fairbanks drug bust involving fentanyl was executed this week
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team and the Criminal Suppression Unit arrested 37-year-old Galen Smith on Thursday, January 5 in connection with an investigation involving the distribution of M-30 fentanyl laced pills. According to court documents, Smith was previously convicted of felony drugs misconduct in 2018 and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man’s heart transplant surgery canceled
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man will have to wait for at least a little longer to receive potentially life-saving surgery. Patrick Holland, who lives with congestive heart failure, was scheduled on Sunday to receive a heart transplant. But a post on Saturday evening on a Facebook page chronicling his heart transplant journey announced “the heart was found to be defective or inadequate in some way.”
Comments / 0