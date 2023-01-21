Man wanted in Hattiesburg home invasion case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man is wanted in Hattiesburg in connection to a home invasion that happened on Friday, January 20.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said James Powe, 47, of Hattiesburg, kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend's home around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Short Katie Avenue.
He’s also accused of threatening two people with a weapon and throwing a chair inside the home.
HPD officials said one person suffered minor injuries. Both people declined transportation to a hospital.
Anyone with information about Powe's location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
