Man wanted in Hattiesburg home invasion case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man is wanted in Hattiesburg in connection to a home invasion that happened on Friday, January 20.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said James Powe, 47, of Hattiesburg, kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Short Katie Avenue.

He’s also accused of threatening two people with a weapon and throwing a chair inside the home.

HPD officials said one person suffered minor injuries. Both people declined transportation to a hospital.

Anyone with information about Powe’s location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

