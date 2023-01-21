Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
click orlando
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before veering into traffic, killing 1 in head-on collision
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man who was a passenger in a vehicle was killed over the weekend in a head-on crash, authorities said. Candido Soto Jr., 48, was a passenger in a silver Dodge SUV traveling along Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
WESH
Motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after an Orange County crash on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A motorcycle and an SUV crashed around 1:47 a.m. Sunday near Orange Blossom Trail and West Michigan Street. Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV was trying to make a...
Motorcycle rider killed in early morning crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened Sunday at around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and West Michigan Street in Orange County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Cocoa man dead, passenger seriously injured after crash into ditch in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’...
WESH
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
click orlando
Woman dies after being struck while walking across State Road A1A in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman died after being struck by a van Friday while walking across State Road A1A in Ormond-By-The-Sea, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred northbound as the van approached Margaret Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in...
leesburg-news.com
Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash
The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
WESH
2 teens face vehicle burglary charges in Brevard County, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two Merritt Island teenagers are facing vehicle burglary charges. On Saturday, suspicious activity was reported in a parking lot on the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Boulevard, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Responding police discovered some cars had been broken into at a...
fox35orlando.com
Merritt Island teens charged after entering into several cars at condo complex: Police
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Police have charged two Merritt Island teens with vehicle burglary after they were caught entering into cars at a condominium complex. Cocoa Beach police said they responded to the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Blvd regarding "suspicious persons in the parking area" of a condominium complex.
WESH
Police: 3 suspects in custody after robbery at Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines and forecast. Three suspects have been taken into custody following a robbery in Volusia County Saturday. Edgewater police said the robbery happened at a Shell gas station on South Ridgewood Avenue. No one was hurt during the...
proclaimerscv.com
A Woman in Florida Arrested for Killing 27-Year-Old Mother in Random Shooting
A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old woman while shooting at random vehicles in Orange County. Angila Baxter, 56, was arrested by homicide detectives and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm for the death of Nekaybaw Collier. The sheriff’s office reported that Baxter...
fox13news.com
Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach was booked into the Volusia County jail Saturday on charges...
positivelyosceola.com
One woman, 4-month-old niece killed, others injured after head-on crash on SR-60 in Osceola County, FHP says
A 22-year-old woman and a 4-month-old girl were both killed in a head-on crash that took place Thursday morning on State Road 60, according to the Florida Troopers. The crash took place around 11 a.m. west of Peavine Road near Kenansville, west of Yeah Junction. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
WESH
Orlando police search for suspect in robbery, shooting that injured man
ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a robbery Saturday afternoon. According to the Orlando Police Department, the back of a man's car, where he was a passenger, was struck by an SUV in the area of South Semoran Boulevard. When the two...
Shooting investigation leads to man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they found a man in front of an office on West Arlington Street. According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call. Once officers arrived, they saw the man lying on the ground. Orlando Fire Department assisted at...
WESH
Construction on Osceola County toll road extension will start next year
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with the Central Florida Expressway Authority say Poinciana Parkway will soon be extended by about three miles to help with traffic flow. Drivers passing through Poinciana on Monday were excited about the project. “Extending the roadways would probably help out a lot, especially with...
Comments / 0