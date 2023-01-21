Effective: 2023-01-24 02:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations around 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...The southern three quarters of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO