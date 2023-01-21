ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-24 02:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations around 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...The southern three quarters of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dallam, Hansford, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-24 02:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Sherman WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations around 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...The eastern two thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle and the northern quarter of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy