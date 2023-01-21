Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Frank Lampard involved in huge dressing room bust-up with Everton stars as Doucoure is axed to train on his own
FRANK LAMPARD allegedly got involved in a huge dressing room bust-up with his own Everton players shortly before his sacking. Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was even forced to train on his own as a result, according to reports. Lampard, 44, had been feeling the heat in recent weeks and pressure had...
Manchester City v Wolves - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Manchester City face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.
Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Blackpool face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Tri-City Herald
How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo games at Al Nassr: Live stream, TV & highlights
It's been a tough period for Cristiano Ronaldo lovers, 'stans', or however they want to be described. The perennial Champions League winner and immensely clutch performer had long been thrust alongside Lionel Messi in the dreary GOAT debates, but 2022 saw Ronaldo's prestige in such a debate take a major hit.
Mick McCarthy made to wait for first match as Blackpool boss due to frozen pitch
Mick McCarthy was made to wait for his first match as Blackpool manager after Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Huddersfield was postponed due to a frozen pitch.The contest at Bloomfield Road had been set to open McCarthy’s tenure after he was placed in charge of the Seasiders for the remainder of the season on Thursday, succeeding the sacked Michael Appleton.But a statement from Blackpool at 10.45am on Saturday said: “This afternoon’s game against Huddersfield Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.❌️ This afternoon's game against @htafc has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. Despite the...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Arsenal, Premier League
Find our Manchester United predicted lineup to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Crystal Palace will look to continue their strong form when they host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League. After successfully taking points off a top-four side in their last match against Manchester United, the Eagles will be aiming to do the same against Newcastle. The...
chatsports.com
Bizarre moment a referee brandishes a WHITE CARD for the first time EVER in a football match in Portugal
Fans reacted positively as a white card was shown for the first time ever in a football match on Saturday. Red and yellow cards have been an integral part of the sport for decades - but supporters may be surprised to learn about the introduction of a white one as well.
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
Frank Lampard sacked: Re-live all latest as Marcelo Bielsa emerged as next manager favourite
Re-live Sportsmail's live blog for all the latest news and reaction after Frank Lampard was sacked by Everton.
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The line of demarcation
It was almost another stolen three points at the Etihad, but instead Tottenham Hotspur fell by multiple goals against Manchester City and continued the drought against top-four competition. The two sides will battle again in early February, and turning some positive moments into an actual win before then would be nice.
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
NBC Sports
Leeds vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Leeds will try to snap their winless run at five games when Brentford visit Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium), but it’ll be a tough ask against the top-half Bees. The bottom-third of the Premier League table currently consists of five sides all...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘lining up a bid’ for Olympique Lyonnais right back Malo Gusto — report
Chelsea continue to spend large amounts with great gusto, and the latest avenue for that spending could be by way of a man named Malo Gusto. Well, teenager. Gusto, 19, has impressed at Olympique Lyonnais over the past season and a half, and has generated plenty of interest thanks in part to a contract that’s expiring in 18 months. Chelsea were not the first team to be linked, and we probably won’t be the last, but we might be the first to make a serious attempt.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle - Player Ratings
Newcastle headed to Crystal Palace and AFC Richmond’s Selhurst Park hoping to build on their fine form but were largely frustrated by a resilient home side. Let’s assess how everyone performed. 5 - Eddie Howe: Guilty of playing it a bit too safe on the evening. Hindsight is...
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
Comments / 0