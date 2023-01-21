ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Griezmann stars as Atletico Madrid beat Valladolid to return to winning ways

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weq3n_0kMnCtSJ00

MADRID, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Antoine Griezmann grabbed a goal and an assist as Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home victory over Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Saturday.

First-half goals from Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Mario Hermoso earned fourth-placed Atletico just their second win in their last seven league games, while a fifth straight defeat for Valladolid leaves them one point above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Atletico are 10 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who have two games in hand and next face Getafe on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side took control of the game early on, scoring all three of their goals in a 10-minute span.

Griezmann set up Morata for the first in the 18th minute with a clever flick, before getting on the scoresheet himself with a delightfully improvised backheel goal.

The Frenchman was heavily involved in the third goal as well, finding Hermoso with a free-kick. Hermoso's 28th-minute header was denied by Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip but the rebound fell back at his feet and the Atletico defender found the net.

"We knew the importance of the game and of getting the three points and continuing the fight. The objective is to keep growing every day and turn things around," goalscorer Hermoso told DAZN.

"We've been creating chances but haven't been able to win. We wanted that feeling of enjoying ourselves, scoring early and feeling comfortable. I think we got that today."

"The team know what we need and want. The second half, we needed to be strong."

The game slowed down a little in the second period as Atletico sat back and defended, while a desperate Valladolid pressed for a goal but were unable to break down their opponents.

Memphis Depay, signed from Barcelona earlier this week, made his debut for Atletico in the second half, coming on in the 75th minute in place of Morata.

The Dutch international's introduction livened up the game towards the end, as he created a couple of half chances for Atletico.

"We hope Memphis gives us a lot. He's come here with the desire to help us and he's proud to wear the Atletico shirt, he's welcome here," Hermoso said.

Atletico next face cross-town rivals Real Madrid in a Copa del Rey quarter-final tie on Thursday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

“What has he won?” – Luis Enrique blasted by former coach as he bids for Brazil role

Luis Enrique is searching for his new job in football having left the Spanish national team in December, following their below par performance in the World Cup last year. The former Barcelona boss seems to be in the running for two roles, having been linked to the head coach positions at Atletico Madrid and Brazil in recent weeks. Diego Simeone is still in charge of Los Rojiblancos, but reports suggest that he could leave at the end of this season.
BBC

Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Pedri scores only goal for La Liga leaders

Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of La Liga after a goal from Spain international Pedri proved enough to seal victory at home to Getafe. Xavi's side were without suspended forwards Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. But Pedri's well-worked fifth goal of the season sealed a 14th league win.
Yardbarker

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara reveals why he left Barcelona for Bayern Munich

Thiago Alcantara has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football. The midfielder started his career at Barcelona, before joining German champions Bayern Munich in 2013. He is now at Premier League giants, having signed for the English club three years ago. On top of his domestic performances,...
The Associated Press

Klopp grateful for small step after Liverpool-Chelsea draw

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Despite reaching 1,000 games in management, Jurgen Klopp must feel like he is at the beginning of a new journey at Liverpool. An uninspiring 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday was in stark contrast to the glorious performances his teams have produced during his trophy-laden time at Anfield.
Reuters

Soccer-Napoli ease to 2-0 win at Salernitana

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win over Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait to win the Serie A title.
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Yardbarker

Manchester United considered 2022 move for Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United considered a bold transfer move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann last summer. United were linked with a string of attacking targets ahead of the 2022/23 season as part of a squad overhaul at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag. Reports from Sky Sports claim Griezmann was on...
Yardbarker

Chelsea open to signing 26-year-old La Liga ace in a swap deal

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent months. According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport, the 29-year-old is an option for Barcelona in January. The Spanish giants are looking to bring in a replacement for Memphis Depay who joined Atletico Madrid.
BBC

Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern

High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
FOX Sports

Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
chatsports.com

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo tells Roma he wants to leave and misses Sunday's victory over Spezia, but Jose Mourinho expects the Italy midfielder to stay as Serie A side have yet to receive an offer

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has told Roma he wishes to leave the club. Tottenham have offered a loan with option to buy at £30million but Roma want an obligation clause amid interest from AC Milan. Roma boss Jose Mourinho said: 'Nicolo's wish is to leave but in the end...
AFP

Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
375K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy