NFL playoffs divisional round odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The NFL divisional round will not feature Tom Brady for only the second time since the 2009 season. That means every quarterback left in the playoffs is under the age of 30.

Patrick Mahomes, 27, and Jalen Hurts, 24, are back from their first round byes and open the weekend on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the early game as they battle for a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. The Philadelphia Eagles have a rematch against the New York Giants in prime time with Hurts continuing to monitor an injured shoulder. Both No. 1 seeds are favored to win.

The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals and are favorited to win after their regular season matchup was canceled due to Damar Hamlin's injury. Joe Burrow, 26, is trying to take his team back to the Super Bowl while Josh Allen, 26, is seeking to rebound from a dramatic loss in last year's divisional round .

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, avoids a sack by New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum, AP

The weekend closes out Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys, who are responsible for knocking out Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , travel to face the red hot San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy, the youngest quarterback left at 23 years and 25 days old, scored four touchdowns during wild-card weekend as he extended the 49ers' win streak to 11 games.

Here's the odds for NFL divisional round, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook :

NFL divisional round picks/predictions

NFL divisional round point spreads

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+9.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)
  • New York Giants (+8) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-8)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (+6) vs. Buffalo Bills (-6)
  • Dallas Cowboys (+4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-4)
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy runs onto the field before facing the Seahawks. Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports

NFL divisional round moneylines

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+400) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-500)
  • New York Giants (+310) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-380)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (+210) vs. Buffalo Bills (-250)
  • Dallas Cowboys (+170) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-200)

NFL divisional round over/under

  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 52.5
  • New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 48
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: 49
  • Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: 46.5

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoffs divisional round odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

