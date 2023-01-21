ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DOJ signals to House GOP it won't share information about ongoing investigations: reports

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The Justice Department on Friday told Republicans in charge of the House Judiciary Committee that while it "welcomes (their) interest" in the DOJ's work, it would not divulge information about ongoing cases.

"Consistent with longstanding policy and practice, any oversight requests must be weighed against the Department’s interests in protecting the integrity of its work," the letter sent by Assistant Attorney General Carlos Felipe says, as reported by CBS News and Politico. "Longstanding Department policy prevents us from confirming or denying the existence of pending investigations in response to congressional requests or providing non-public information about our investigations."

The DOJ's letter follows Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan's own letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, which demanded documents and communications about a cache of classified documents found at Biden’s former office at a think tank in Washington and at his Wilmington home.

Jordan now leads the House Judiciary Committee and a special subcommittee created to investigate the Biden administration, armed with subpoena power and the megaphone of committee hearings.

After winning the House majority last fall, House Republicans promised to investigate the "weaponization of the federal government," or how the government collects information on and investigates U.S. citizens. The investigation will include the DOJ's ongoing probes into former President Donald Trump.

"We're putting the deep state on notice," Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., a Judiciary Committee member, said on the House floor earlier this month. "We're coming for you on behalf of everyday Americans."

In its letter, the DOJ also asked the committee to allow adequate time — at least two weeks in advance of a planned hearing — for the Justice Department to pick the right witnesses and prepare testimony.

The House Judiciary committee responded to the letter on Twitter : "Why’s DOJ scared to cooperate with our investigations?"

Contributing: Bart Jansen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DOJ signals to House GOP it won't share information about ongoing investigations: reports

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight panel

The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for placing some of their most controversial members on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accusing the GOP of “handing the keys of oversight” to extremists. The administration responded to news that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both serve on the Oversight…
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

757K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy