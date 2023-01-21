ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Napoli ease to 2-0 win at Salernitana

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftaJ1_0kMnCnPB00

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win over Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait to win the Serie A title.

Napoli controlled much of the game and were never really threatened by Salernitana's passive showing.

Osimhen thought he had given Napoli the lead in the 35th minute but his celebrations were cut short after he was ruled to have been offside by VAR.

Napoli eventually went ahead during the first-half stoppage time when a cross from inside the box fell to Di Lorenzo, who fired the ball in.

An unmarked Osimhen doubled the lead in the 48th minute when he tipped in a rebound from Eljif Elmas' shot off the post.

Napoli top the standings with 50 points from 19 games, 12 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan, who play Lazio on Tuesday. Salernitana, in 16th, have 18 points.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Juventus shares tumble after 15-point penalty imposed

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus (JUVE.MI) tumbled some 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, in a blow to its reputation and short-term sporting prospects.
tennisuptodate.com

McEnroe believes that Murray would still be in Australian Open if Kokkinakis match was shorter

John McEnroe is certain that Andy Murray would have beaten Roberto Bautista Agut had his match against Kokkinakis been shorter or ended sooner. McEnroe came out against the appaling scheduling that put the winner of the Murray - Kokkinakis match at a huge disadvantage in the next round. It proved true as Murray lacked enough energy to compete properly against Bautista Agut. He won a set and had a 2-0 lead in the 4th sed but faltered to lose in four.
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
thecomeback.com

Brazilian soccer star detained in Spain on disgusting charges

Spanish authorities detained Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves on Friday. TMZ Sports reports Alves is “being held on sexual abuse charges.”. Witnesses accuse the 39-year-old Alves of “inappropriately touching a woman under her clothes without her consent in a Barcelona nightclub on New Year’s Eve, TMZ Sports reported.
OnlyHomers

Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
The Associated Press

Koeman vows attacking play on return as Netherlands coach

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ronald Koeman pledged Monday to take the Netherlands back to playing attractive, attacking soccer as he began his second stint in charge of the national team that lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to eventual winner Argentina. The 59-year-old Koeman said he wanted a...
BBC

Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Pedri scores only goal for La Liga leaders

Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of La Liga after a goal from Spain international Pedri proved enough to seal victory at home to Getafe. Xavi's side were without suspended forwards Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. But Pedri's well-worked fifth goal of the season sealed a 14th league win.
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
BBC

Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern

High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
Yardbarker

Brazil want Ronaldo’s help to secure Luis Enrique

The Brazilian FA (CBF) will ask legendary star Ronaldo Nazario to speak to Luis Enrique over their vacant managerial position. Enrique has been linked with a move to Brazil following his departure as Spain boss at the end of the 2022 World Cup last month. Tite was another managerial casualty...
BBC

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
BBC

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says Eddie Nketiah's late winner was a 'beautiful moment'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it was a "beautiful moment" when Eddie Nketiah grabbed a dramatic late winner against Manchester United. The game looked like it was heading for a 2-2 draw after Lisandro Martinez equalised for Erik ten Hag's side. But Nketiah - who also scored in the first...
BBC

Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday

Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
AFP

Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
375K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy