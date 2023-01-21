ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

AFC Divisional Round: Chiefs-Jaguars inactives

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyulK_0kMnCboT00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Here are the inactives for the matchup.

Chiefs Inactives

  • QB Shane Buechele
  • WR Mecole Hardman
  • DE Joshua Kaindoh
  • C Austin Reiter
  • T Darian Kinnard
  • WR Marcus Kemp
  • DE Malik Herring

Jaguars Inactives

  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • CB Montaric Brown
  • CB Gregory Junior
  • LB De’Shaan Dixon
  • Jeremiah Ledbetter
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss

Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain after he injured his ankle in Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game, but Andy Reid does not anticipate the star quarterback missing time. Reid told reporters on Monday that Mahomes is planning to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also said Mahomes’... The post Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard

Josh Allen played poorly in his Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss on Sunday, and he took the defeat hard. Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards and an interception, though he added a rushing touchdown. His Bills were beaten soundly 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Allen hardly got anything going... The post Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy

One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
OHIO STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy