AFC Divisional Round: Chiefs-Jaguars inactives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Here are the inactives for the matchup.
Chiefs Inactives
- QB Shane Buechele
- WR Mecole Hardman
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- C Austin Reiter
- T Darian Kinnard
- WR Marcus Kemp
- DE Malik Herring
Jaguars Inactives
- WR Kendric Pryor
- CB Montaric Brown
- CB Gregory Junior
- LB De’Shaan Dixon
- Jeremiah Ledbetter
