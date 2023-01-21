Read full article on original website
John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville
Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
Popculture
Country Artist Marries Fellow Musician in Nashville
Love is in the air for two country crooners. PEOPLE reported that country artist Jennifer Hart married musician Rob Ricotta. While speaking with the publication, the pair opened up about their nuptials, which took place at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee. Hart and Ricotta decided to tie the knot...
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Patricia Ann Howard
Patricia Ann Tucker, Carr Howard was born on September 1, 1947 in Morgantown, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Herbert and Matilda Tucker. She was the youngest of six children. Four brothers and one sister, Betty Delgado who still survives. Patricia Graduated from Cardington High school in Cardington, Ohio in 1965. Patricia loved to cook, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games, puzzles, gardening and also enjoyed traveling.
Popculture
Country Singer and Drummer Get Married Just Outside of Nashville
Wedding bells were ringing ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed right outside of Nashville on Dec. 17. The couple began dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They got engaged on Christmas Eve last 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
DeSoto Times Today
Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch for sale
The long-time home of Rock ’n’ Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is for sale, despite calls by the singer’s son for the property to be kept in the family. Lewis, who was known for classic hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going’ On,” died last October at age 87. He bought the Lewis Ranch on Malone Road, which is located in Nesbit out in the country about 20 miles south of Memphis, back in the 1970s and lived there throughout most of his lifetime where he raised his family and entertained other famous musicians.
SCJLS 2023: Chloe Pugh, Violet Fitch earn top awards in Poultry Division
Class 12 – 1. Josiah Moreno; 2. Hannah Moreno; 3. Violet Fitch. Class 13– 1. Hannah Moreno; 2. Josiah Moreno; 3. Jaiven Rodriguez. Class 14 – 1. Chloe Pugh; 2. Violet Fitch; 3. Tristan Diza; 4. Chloe Pugh. Grand Champion – Pen of Poultry: Chloe Pugh.
Barbara Priest
Barbara Priest, age 90 of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. The family will have a graveside service at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Barbara Nell Wages was born November 13, 1932, in Lubbock, Texas, to J.B. Wages and Evelyn Monroe Wages. She...
William C. ‘Bill’ Bailey
William C. “Bill” Bailey, 79, of Breckenridge, passed away on Friday, December 23, at his residence. His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories. His family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home from 5-6pm on Wednesday, December 28.
Erna Quiram
Erna was born at home in Weinert, Texas, on March 16, 1938, to Henry and Meta Rueffer. Erna lost her hearing at the age of six as a result of Scarlet fever. She attended the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, Texas. In preparation for entering the workforce, Erna also received special office training from Nixon-Clay College in Austin, Texas.
aarp.org
Ray’s Wish
How many 85-year-old veterans do you know that can call themselves a country western musician?. Ray has always been a go-getter. He started working at age 9, and with few opportunities at home, he enlisted in the Marine Corps when he was only 17 years old. He bravely served his country for 8 years during the Korean War and Cold War. When he returned, he used the GI bill to attend art school, grew a career in the arts and later went into teaching.
