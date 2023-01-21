ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

CBS News

Americans may get a tax refund shock this year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a shock when they see their 2023 tax refunds due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes for the 2022 tax year,...
MarketRealist

Beware: These 15 States Have the Highest Income Tax

During tax season, Americans need to consider federal taxes as well as state taxes. There are a few states in which no state income tax is required, and those states make up revenue from other sources. As you prepare your tax returns, here are the 15 states with the highest income tax rates for 2022.
Mother Jones

House May Vote on Abolishing the IRS—and Income Taxes

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) introduced the Fair Tax Act, a House bill that proposes to abolish the IRS and replace the progressive federal income tax with a national consumption tax.
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here's a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover.
Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
iheart.com

Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!

The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
MLive

Why your tax refund might be smaller in 2023

Tax season has officially kicked off. The Internal Revenue Service begins accepting and processing returns on Monday, Jan. 23. Taxpayers now have roughly three months to file returns before the deadline.
Business Insider

My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
msn.com

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
