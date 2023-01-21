Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?Ted RiversGeorgia State
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Related
The Highest-Paid NBA Players By Season
NBA salaries have become incredibly huge over the years. These are the highest-paid players in the league by season.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend
Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson seems to approve of the team’s trade for Rui Hachimura, but he believes that the former Washington Wizards forward has a glaring weakness. The Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday. Magic Johnson tweeted that the 24-year-old “has to get more […] The post Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream
The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant, out vs. Kings, still gets massive trolling after brutal Grizzlies loss
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant didn’t play on Monday against the Sacramento Kings, but that didn’t stop the haters from trolling and bashing him after his team got blown out in the contest. The Kings obliterated the Morant-less Grizzlies by 33 points, 133-100, behind a balanced offense led Trey Lyles, De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray. […] The post Ja Morant, out vs. Kings, still gets massive trolling after brutal Grizzlies loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz open to being sellers at NBA Trade Deadline, with the exception of 2 players
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there is a “rising belief leaguewide” that the Utah Jazz is “open to listening to trade pitches to anyone on the roster” outside of Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler. The Jazz is one of the most intriguing teams in the...
Thunder snap Nuggets' nine-game win streak 101-99
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a decisive 8-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining and finished with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Denver's league-leading nine-game win streak and beat the Nuggets 101-99 Sunday night.
Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move
Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per David O’Brien of The Athletic. In addition to reporting on the news, O’Brien revealed some insight into Caray’s decision. “Chip Caray is leaving the Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, […] The post Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors
Jae Crowder is still on the Phoenix Suns. Despite not playing in 2022-2023 up to this point, the forward has yet to be traded. But he’s been linked to teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. And with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, Crowder is wondering what his future has […] The post Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Score Predictions for Hornets at Hawks
Our staff picks who will win tonight's game between Charlotte and Atlanta.
Kings set new franchise record with bonkers shooting vs Grizzlies
Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings are so eager to get the team’s beam lit up right at the start of a new workweek. You could really that by how they started Monday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies — like a house on fire. The Kings drained a total of 12 3-pointers in the […] The post Kings set new franchise record with bonkers shooting vs Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics vs. Magic: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will look to get some revenge against the Magic as the two teams meet up at 7 p.m. Monday in Orlando. While the C’s beat the Magic the first time the two teams met in October, Orlando swept the two-game series in mid-December against Boston at TD Garden. That stretch was when the C’s were playing their worst basketball of the season while the Magic were looking like a young, dangerous team. Boston brings its nine-game win streak and 35-12 record into the game. Orlando is 17-29 on the season, led by No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero.
Sean Payton Drops Atlanta Falcons Joke on Fox Pregame Show
Sean Payton is no longer the coach of the New Orleans Saints, but he still won't miss an opportunity to roast the Atlanta Falcons if an opportunity presents itself. During his 16 years as the Saints head coach, Payton embraced the heated rivalry with the Falcons, even in advertisements. After...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0