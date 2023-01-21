ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Riley Keough Breaks Silence On Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Riley Keough has spoken out publicly for the first time since her mother Lisa Marie Presley 's death .

While she didn't say much, she shared a touching photo of her younger self holding a bouquet of flowers looking up her mother, proving that a picture truly is worth a thousand words. She captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

Keough, 33, is one of Presley's four children . Her brother and Lisa Marie's only son, Benjamin Keough , died by suicide in 2020 when he was 28 years old. Presley also shares fraternal twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood , both 14 years old, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood .

Keough is set to star as Daisy Jones in the upcoming show based on popular book Daisy Jones & The Six , which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 3.

Presley's mother Priscilla Presley was the one who broke the news that her daughter had passed away on January 12.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla said in a statement.

Stars including John Travolta and Tom Hanks have shared their condolences for the late songwriter. Her ex-husbands Michael Jackson (estate) and Nicolas Cage have also shared tributes on social media.

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday (January 22) alongside her father Elvis Presley and her son Benjamin. The memorial will be open to the general public, but will also be livestreamed for those who can't attend in person .

Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

