Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Speakeasy Miso to open in Old Masonic Temple Building
TROY — The owner of Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield is bringing Japanese-inspired cuisine to downtown Troy, with plans to open a new bar and restaurant called Speakeasy Miso. The new business will be located in the old Masonic Temple building on West Main Street as soon as remodeling work is completed this spring or summer.
dayton.com
Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol
Demnika’s Italiano, an Italian restaurant that opened last November at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, is now serving beer, liquor and wine. The restaurant received its D-5 liquor permit on Friday, Jan. 20, the owners confirmed. The son and mother duo, Ali and Advije Demnika, teamed up to...
Which counties remain under a snow emergency?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
wnewsj.com
Bomb threat reportedly made at Wilmington City Schools
WILMINGTON — Law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent Jim Brady sent out a message indicating the district received a report of a bomb threat at the high school and middle school campus. Kim DeWeese, treasurer of Wilmington City Schools, told the News Journal that someone called the district secretary saying there was a bomb, and then hung up.
dayton247now.com
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location
XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
Moulton demolition makes room for something new
MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
miamivalleytoday.com
County recognizes winning students in art contest
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners recognized four students whose artwork was selected during their “I Love My County Because” art contest during 2022 following their general meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. The four students honored include: Valerie Shaw, Bethel Elementary; Taylor Pickett, Bethel High School; Ryver...
Urbana Citizen
PETS OF THE WEEK
Hi! My name is Major and I am a big 5-1/2 year old chocolate lab boy! I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful and smart. I am great with older children (because I am such a big boy) and other dogs. I lived in West Virginia on...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch issued for entire Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley from 1 am until 8 pm Wednesday. Heavy snow, and even sleet is expected late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. Heavy snow is anticipated during the morning commute which will cause treacherous road conditions and limited visibility.
1017thepoint.com
BUS LINE ADDS STOP IN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--This week, a new long-distance bus service comes to Richmond. It’s called Megabus and it begins Richmond service on Wednesday. Through a partnership with Miller Transportation, Richmond will be a stop on a line that connects to cities across the country but primarily runs to Chicago. The pickup and drop-off location is the Rose City Shell Station on Industries Road. Tickets can be booked online. For example, a ticket to Chicago from Richmond this Saturday would cost $70 for a trip that is scheduled to take six hours.
Storm breakout: What we are tracking for Wednesday
DAYTON — After going snowless for the first two-thirds of January, we are making up for it here at the end of the month. >>Mostly cloudy and chilly overnight; Winter Storm Watch issued for midweek. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Miami Valley in anticipation of...
Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
Woman says she was dragged from car after couple stole puppy in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield woman said an SUV dragged her when she tried to stop two people from stealing her dog. Kelsie Wilcoxen got a brindle pit bull puppy named Sheeba for Christmas. Less than a week later she was in a Family Dollar parking lot when a man...
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Miami Valley — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Sunday morning and into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:. Butler County. ESE Hamilton: 5.0 inches. Maustown: 5.5 inches. Clinton County. Blanchester: 4.0 inches. Wilmington Airport: 5.0 inches. W...
miamivalleytoday.com
First United Methodist Church, Partners in Hope host benefit concert
TROY — The Troy First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free benefit concert featuring Tawnie Johnson, organ, and Jonathan E. Kampfe, cello, with special guests Sarah Patton and Matthew Latawiec. The concert will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the First United...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Commission proclaims Catholic School Week
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commission made a proclamation to designate Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 as Catholic School Week which acknowledges Piqua Catholic Schools. The proclamation states, “the presence of a Catholic school in our community has proven to be an additional amenity and incentive in the economic development of the city of Piqua.”
Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
Traffic backup along I-71 N lasts for 3 hours due to 'series of small crashes'
As snow fell in heavier than forecast amounts across the Tri-State, conditions became dangerous, causing several spin outs.
Comments / 0