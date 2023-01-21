(Richmond, IN)--This week, a new long-distance bus service comes to Richmond. It’s called Megabus and it begins Richmond service on Wednesday. Through a partnership with Miller Transportation, Richmond will be a stop on a line that connects to cities across the country but primarily runs to Chicago. The pickup and drop-off location is the Rose City Shell Station on Industries Road. Tickets can be booked online. For example, a ticket to Chicago from Richmond this Saturday would cost $70 for a trip that is scheduled to take six hours.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO