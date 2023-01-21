Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
2 critically wounded in robbery, Princeton Park shooting, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- Two people were shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. in the 8400-block of South Holland Road when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair's property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
ABC7 Chicago
13-year-old boy wounded in Chicago shooting on South Side: CPD
CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on the South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100-block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: Person found beaten to death in West Roseland apartment, police say
CHICAGO -- A person was found beaten to death Saturday afternoon in a West Roseland apartment on the Far South Side. The female, whose age wasn't immediately known, was found about 3:30 p.m. in the bedroom of an apartment in the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 30 shot, 7 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- At least 30 people have been shot, seven fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said. Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car about 2:05 p.m. in the 11900-block of South State Street when they met with the seller, Chicago police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot at East Garfield Park gathering, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death after an argument broke out at a gathering Friday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The 35-year-old was inside a home about 10:35 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he got into a fight with a person he knew. The person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Man accepts plea deal of 4 years in death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from her womb
CHICAGO -- A man accepted a plea deal Monday for his role in covering up the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez - whose baby was cut from her womb in April 2019 by a Southwest Side woman who wanted to claim it as her own. Piotr Bobak, 44, accepted a plea...
ABC7 Chicago
2 seriously injured in Lakeview apartment blaze, Chicago fire officials say
CHICAGO -- Two people were hospitalized in serious and critical conditions Saturday morning after an apartment fire in Lakeview. The fire began around 3:40 a.m. on the first floor, then spread to the second floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Street, Chicago fire officials said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago mayoral election candidate Brandon Johnson unveils tax plan
CHICAGO -- Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson on Monday unveiled a tax-the-rich plan to bankroll $1 billion in new spending on everything from public safety, public schools and public transportation to new housing, health care and job creation. Please note: The above video is the full ABC7 Chicago mayoral candidates debate.
ABC7 Chicago
Northwestern returns from COVID-19 pause, beats Wisconsin
EVANSTON, Ill. -- - Boo Buie had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Chase Audige added 16 points and Northwestern returned from an eight-day COVID-19 pause to beat Wisconsin 66-63 on Monday night. Neither team led by more than four points in the second half with 16 lead changes....
