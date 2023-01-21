ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

One Injured, Fire Engine Potentially Damaged by Gunfire in Troy (NY)

Times Union, Albany, N.Y. Jan. 22—TROY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured and potentially damaged a fire engine early Sunday morning near a crowd that was outside the Calypso Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Troy. The Troy Fire Department responded to a fire...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
ALBANY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession

HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
HUDSON, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy