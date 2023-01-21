ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings

The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA

