Epping, NH

mynbc5.com

Person dies in Milford, New Hampshire, fire

MILFORD, N.H. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire in Milford, New Hampshire, on Friday, according to officials. The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 20 after witnesses said they saw smoke and fire through the window of a mobile home on Leisure Way. They also reported that a person was trapped inside.
MILFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston

21-year-old dies in skiing accident at Cannon Mountain

It is the second fatal skiing accident in New Hampshire in a three-day span. A 21-year-old died while skiing at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, N.H. Wednesday. It is the second fatal skiing accident in New Hampshire in a three-day span. A 15-year-old died after an accident at Gunstock Mountain in Gilford, N.H. last Monday.
FRANCONIA, NH
Seacoast Current

Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim

A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
RAYMOND, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for stabbing in Nashua

NASHUA — A 60-year-old man was arrested in Nashua early this morning. Police say they arrested James Frye, of Nashua. Frye was arrested for first-degree assault and resisting arrest. On January 23, at approximately 12:40 a.m., police responded to a downtown residential address for the report of a man...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Young boy, adult seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Milford, NH

MILFORD — An 11-year-old was injured during a snowmobile crash in Milford yesterday. The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. Authorities say the boy was found unconscious when they arrived. A 42-year-old man from Milford was driving the snowmobile when it hit a rock. Both were thrown from...
MILFORD, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire wrong way-driver charged with drunk driving

CONCORD, N.H. – A Somerset man is facing drunk driving charges after New Hampshire State Police said he was driving the wrong way Saturday night.Hunter Dusio, 23, is charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation.Callers reported a wrong-way driver on the westbound side of Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.New Hampshire State Police found the car in the median between Exit 2 and 3.Dusio was arrested after a field sobriety test. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date. 
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Peterborough Elementary School getting permanent comfort dog

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Peterborough Elementary School is getting its own comfort dog. Charlie, a black Lab puppy, stopped by the school last month to meet some students. The pilot program to bring a comfort dog into the school began back in 2019 thanks to teacher Shannon Dunning. Right now,...
PETERBOROUGH, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

MILFORD, NH

