Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
mynbc5.com
MILFORD, N.H. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire in Milford, New Hampshire, on Friday, according to officials. The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 20 after witnesses said they saw smoke and fire through the window of a mobile home on Leisure Way. They also reported that a person was trapped inside.
An 11-year-old child was ejected from a snowmobile, knocked unconscious and seriously injured in New Hampshire on Saturday, one of multiple people injured in snowmobile crashes there this weekend, authorities said. The child was riding with an adult when their snowmobile struck a rock, launching both riders from their seats,...
Police report details arrest of Riley Dowell, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter
A police officer approached Riley Dowell, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, as she was protesting in downtown Boston Saturday evening and after she allegedly spray-painted a Boston Common monument with anti-police slogans, law enforcement said. The officer “commanded [her] to stop” before approaching and attempting to arrest her...
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
It is the second fatal skiing accident in New Hampshire in a three-day span. A 21-year-old died while skiing at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, N.H. Wednesday. It is the second fatal skiing accident in New Hampshire in a three-day span. A 15-year-old died after an accident at Gunstock Mountain in Gilford, N.H. last Monday.
WMUR.com
Tractor-trailer crashes on I-89 in New Hampshire as car carrier crash was being cleared
WARNER, N.H. — There were white-out conditions in Warner Monday when a car carrier slid off Interstate 89 south. One of the vehicles on that fully-loaded truck rolled off and landed in the right lane. The truck driver has minor injuries. As that crash was being cleared, another truck...
Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim
A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for stabbing in Nashua
NASHUA — A 60-year-old man was arrested in Nashua early this morning. Police say they arrested James Frye, of Nashua. Frye was arrested for first-degree assault and resisting arrest. On January 23, at approximately 12:40 a.m., police responded to a downtown residential address for the report of a man...
Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting officer, anti-police graffiti
"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." Representative Katherine Clark’s daughter was arrested Saturday in Boston and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of personal property, and damage of property using graffiti. Boston Police referred...
WMUR.com
Governor's office in touch with DCYF over case of 7-year-old in hospital with serious injuries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire governor's office said Monday it is in contact with the Division of Children, Youth and Families about the case of a Manchester boy who was allegedly abused by his father and is now in a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Jaevion Riley, 7,...
newportdispatch.com
MILFORD — An 11-year-old was injured during a snowmobile crash in Milford yesterday. The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. Authorities say the boy was found unconscious when they arrived. A 42-year-old man from Milford was driving the snowmobile when it hit a rock. Both were thrown from...
Amesbury Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Audi Into Guardrail In NH: Police
A single-vehicle crash in New Hampshire over the weekend led to a Massachusetts man getting charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. State Troopers responded to the crash on Mammoth Road near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields in Pelham just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Pelham Police said on Facebook.
Wilmington Apple
Flatbread Company To Hold Fundraiser For Wilmington Family On February 9
BEDFORD, MA — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4pm to 9pm, the Flatbread Company in Bedford (213 Burlington Road) is holding a fundraiser for the Strangies, a Wilmington family of six. A little over one year ago, the family’s youngest son was born very prematurely (at 22 weeks...
New Hampshire wrong way-driver charged with drunk driving
CONCORD, N.H. – A Somerset man is facing drunk driving charges after New Hampshire State Police said he was driving the wrong way Saturday night.Hunter Dusio, 23, is charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation.Callers reported a wrong-way driver on the westbound side of Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.New Hampshire State Police found the car in the median between Exit 2 and 3.Dusio was arrested after a field sobriety test. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date.
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
WMUR.com
Raw video: Bedford transformer catches fire; flames shoot 5-6 feet in air
VIDEO: Watch as firefighters and Eversource crews respond during the storm to a transformer that caught fire on Beaver Lane in Bedford. See the latest outage numbers.
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
WMUR.com
Peterborough Elementary School getting permanent comfort dog
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Peterborough Elementary School is getting its own comfort dog. Charlie, a black Lab puppy, stopped by the school last month to meet some students. The pilot program to bring a comfort dog into the school began back in 2019 thanks to teacher Shannon Dunning. Right now,...
Driver in wrong-way crash dies on I-290 in Worcester
A Marlborough man driving the wrong way on I-290 in Worcester has died after striking an oncoming vehicle.
One person died after a fire broke out in a Milford, New Hampshire motor home Friday night. According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office, witnesses saw smoke and fire pouring out of the mobile home shortly before midnight. They also told responding crews they believed a person was trapped inside.
