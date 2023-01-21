ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Mets’ Buck Showalter are top-10 managers … barely

Buck Showalter will head to spring training next month as the reigning National League Manager of the Year. But that doesn’t impress the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, who ranked all 30 MLB managers and put the Mets skipper at No. 9 on his list, citing New York’s high payroll and “big expectations.”
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Twins acquire veteran OF Michael A. Taylor from Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, adding depth and defense to their outfield in exchange for two relief pitching prospects. The 31-year-old Taylor batted .254 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 414 at-bats last...
MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
Ovechkin Chasing Gretzky: Assisting Ovi on goals is an art

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin certainly has a lot of helpers. The Russian star has climbed to second on the NHL career goals list with a supporting cast of teammates eager to help him rewrite the history books.
Josh Naylor says his 'Rock the baby' celebration wasn't aimed at Yankees' Gerrit Cole

CLEVELAND — The "Who's Your Daddy?" chants might still be reverberating around the now empty, frozen Yankee Stadium. They were certainly loud enough to leave an impression. Even if Josh Naylor, to whom those taunts were aimed, loved every second of it. But on Saturday, speaking at the club's Guards Fest in downtown Cleveland, he did want to clarify that the celebration that prompted such a strong reaction from Yankees fans wasn't actually directed toward any Yankee. ...
Magic's Isaac resumes NBA career after missing 2 1/2 years

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac said there were times he wondered if he would ever play in the NBA again. “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t (have doubts) with this injury,” the Orlando Magic forward said Monday night. That’s a part of coming back from an injury like this, and taking as long as it did.
