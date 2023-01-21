ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

WOWK 13 News

Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

New name thrown in for governor race

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
JULIAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
ASHLAND, KY

