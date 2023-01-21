Read full article on original website
Coach Gale leaves Marshall after 33 years
Coach Mark Gale is retiring after 39 years in college athletics, and 33 years with Marshall football.
Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
Icy roads cause Sunday morning interstate wrecks in West Virginia, with more rain and snow on the way
(UPDATE: 12:10 p.m., Jan. 22, 2023): Metro 911 says all lanes of interstates 79 and 77 are back open after several wrecks due to icy conditions on Sunday morning. Metro issued an alert for black ice in the Sissonville, Elkview, and Charleston areas of West Virginia. The interstates in those areas were shut down shortly before 9 a.m., according to Metro.
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
Driver hits 2 parked cars, flips own vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A car flipped onto its side in Huntington on Wednesday morning. Huntington Police believe the driver was going too fast for the wet road conditions when their vehicle hit two parked cars and then flipped along the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. The driver was able to get out, and there were no […]
Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
New name thrown in for governor race
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
West Virginia road reopened after mobile home got stuck in street
UPDATE (3:15 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): Low Gap Road in Boone County is reopened at this time. UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if […]
UPDATE: I-64 reopens at Cross Lanes following Kanawha County crash
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. — All lanes have reopened. CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Traffic was being diverted off busy I-64 west of Charleston Wednesday morning following a wreck near Cross Lanes. A pair of tractor trailers crashed at about 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being...
West Virginia civil activist, Eddie Belcher’s friends honor his legacy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Eddie Belcher is a familiar name in the West Virginia State Capitol and all over Kanawha County, West Virginia. This week, so many are still mourning his death and now looking for answers after finding out he was murdered. The news hasn’t been easy for those who knew Eddie. One of […]
3-vehicle crash causes fluid spill in downtown Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (4:25 P.M. Jan. 24, 2023) – Crews on scene say two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. According to those on scene, the fluid spill was caused by one of the three vehicles leaking gas after the crash. Crews are waiting on AEP to arrive to cut […]
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Edgewood. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 8 p.m. They say the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha […]
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County, West Virginia teen, baby found safe in Indiana
UPDATE: (3:55 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – West Virginia State Police say Ciara Chafin and her 15-month-old baby have been found safe in Peru, Indiana by Indiana State Police. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a 15-year-old and her baby missing from Wayne County who troopers say are […]
US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
1 route reopen, 1 still closed after 2 wrecks in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 says two wrecks, including one involving a tractor-trailer, shut down two nearby routes in West Virginia on Sunday morning. According to dispatchers, U.S. Route 35 was shut down after a single-vehicle overturn crash involving a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. The WV 511 map shows the wreck happened […]
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
Name released of woman found dead after West Virginia apartment fire
The call about the house fire came in just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
