Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
wevv.com
Victim in Evansville Walmart shooting undergoes two surgeries, will need several more, family says
We're learning more on the condition of the woman who was injured in the shooting at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side. Family members of Amber Cook tell us she just underwent her second surgery on Sunday, and that she'll need at least five surgeries total as long as everything heals as planned.
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
14news.com
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
city-countyobserver.com
Ronald Mosely Who Died At Walmart on Red Bank Rd
The autopsy examination has been conducted on Ronald Mosley who died at Walmart on Red Bank Rd. . As a result it was determined that he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The Evansville Police Department can provide investigative updates when available.
14news.com
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
14news.com
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway. It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down...
14news.com
EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen. Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning. Police say later in the morning the...
Body cam footage shows police response to Evansville Walmart shooting
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff and Prosecutor held a press conference on Friday to provide an update on the shooting that happened at a Walmart on Evansville's west side on Thursday.
14news.com
Chaplain helps EPD cope with dangerous job
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the dust started to settle following the shooting at the west side Walmart, we started to hear stories of the impact last night’s events had on the officers involved. This included officers saying prayers as they approached the scene. These are times when the...
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 100 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction
Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
WTVW
Decent Winter Weekend with a Little Rain/Snow
SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Highs 43-47. Winds E 5-10 SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain/Snow Moving in from the West After 10pm & Increasing After Midnight (Mainly Wet Snow Along/North of I-64 where a Coating to 0.5″ is Possible/Mix of Rain-Snow Along the Ohio River/Mainly Rain South). Not too Cold with Lows 29-36 (North to Southeast…31-34 in the Evansville Metro).
