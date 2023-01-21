ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

ClutchPoints

Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies saw their 11-game win streak get snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night with a 122-121 loss. But that’s not what everyone walked away from the game talking about. Of course, everyone was left shocked by the shouting match that took place between Shannon Sharpe and pretty […] The post Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend

Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season

After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards

Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson seems to approve of the team’s trade for Rui Hachimura, but he believes that the former Washington Wizards forward has a glaring weakness. The Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday. Magic Johnson tweeted that the 24-year-old “has to get more […] The post Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in defeat to the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive year. How painful is that, eh? The final score of 19-12 was enough to send the Cowboys home, wondering again how things went so wrong so fast. Here we’ll discuss the Cowboys most to blame for their NFL Divisional […] The post 4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Peter King Reveals 'Gut Feeling' On Broncos Coaching Hire

As the Denver Broncos continue their quarterback search, they've cast a wide net for potential candidates. But for NBC's Peter King, one name sticks out to him. Taking to Twitter in response to a user asking him who he thinks will get the job, King said that his "gut feeling" is that it will be ...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant, out vs. Kings, still gets massive trolling after brutal Grizzlies loss

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant didn’t play on Monday against the Sacramento Kings, but that didn’t stop the haters from trolling and bashing him after his team got blown out in the contest. The Kings obliterated the Morant-less Grizzlies by 33 points, 133-100, behind a balanced offense led Trey Lyles, De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray. […] The post Ja Morant, out vs. Kings, still gets massive trolling after brutal Grizzlies loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream

The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
