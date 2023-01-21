Read full article on original website
Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Central York 63-51 in nonconference play
Central Dauphin fell behind early and was unable to recover as the Rams dropped a 63-51 decision to Central York Monday. The Panthers led 31-25 by halftime and outscored the Rams 32-26 in the second half to seal the nonconference win. The trio of Georgios Arahovas, Keon Dockens, and Wayne...
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball schedule for Jan. 24, 2023
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Hershey wrestling bests Northern 49-20 in Mid-Penn Keystone showdown
The Trojans got pins from Ben Farr (127), Matt Locklier (160), and Cory Schaffer (285) while benefitting from four forfeits to score a decisive Keystone Division win on Monday night. Northern’s Joel McClintock (145) and Cole Bartram (189) picked up pins in the loss for the Polar Bears.
Strong fourth quarter propels Gettysburg girls hoops to 41-40 comeback win over Hanover
Gettysburg trailed for most of the contest but the Warriors strung together a strong fourth-quarter rally to secure a spirited 41-40 comeback victory against Hanover Monday. The Warriors trailed 35-28 at the end of the third quarter before a 13-5 run in the final stanza delivered the hard-fought win. Madeline...
Brooke Barwick, Hannah Ruohoniemi pace Line Mountain girls hoops in 49-31 win over Greenwood
Line Mountain built a sizable early lead and never looked back en route to a 49-31 victory against Greenwood Monday. The Eagles led 30-14 by halftime and didn’t allow the Wildcats to claw back into contention. Brooke Barwick and Hannah Ruohoniemi combined for 24 points to spark the Eagles...
Jake Brackbill’s 13-point outing propels East Juniata boys basketball past Newport 44-28
East Juniata opened up a first-half lead and didn’t falter in a convincing 44-28 victory against Newport Monday. The Tigers led 21-12 by the intermission. Jake Brackbill’s 13-point performance paced the Tigers offensively. Clark Ritzman and Brady Roe chipped in 7 points and 6 points, respectively. Shane Lamprey...
Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Hempfield in L-L/Mid-Penn Showcase game
The Central Dauphin boys basketball team dropped a 59-48 decision to Hempfield Saturday in a non-conference game. The game was part of the Lancaster-Lebanon League/Mid-Penn Conference Showcase at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School. Hempfield’s offense was paced by Chase Calabretta and Ben Troyer, who scored 15 points each....
Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney lands his second college football offer
Marcus Sweeney is now up to two college football opportunities. The Hershey senior receiver said that he added East Stroudsburg to his list late last week. The 6-foot-2, 180 pounder also claims an offer from Shippensburg. He finished last season with 1,132 yards — 758 on 38 receptions, 375 rushing...
Red Land girls hoops snap four-game skid with 42-39 nonconference win over Northern Lebanon
Red Land overcame an early deficit and held off a comeback bid to secure a tightly-contested 42-39 victory against Northern Lebanon Monday. The Patriots fell behind 12-4 in the first quarter but roared back with a 30-10 run to take a commanding, 12-point lead by the fourth quarter. The Vikings pressed the Patriots with a strong fourth quarter but the comeback bid ultimately fell just short.
Cedar Cliff’s Daniel Schraeder says his list of college offers continues to grow
Daniel Schraeder’s list of college opportunities continues to grow. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior defensive end said Seton Hill and Bloomsburg have joined into the mix for his services. He also claims offers from Kutztown, West Chester, Shippensburg, Clarion, West Liberty, Ohio Dominican, West Virginia Wesleyan and Lock Haven.
therecord-online.com
Another big, busy weekend for Bucktail freshman Wagner
LEBANON, PA – Bucktail High School freshman Kendall Wagner had a successful, two-sport weekend. On Saturday afternoon she was in Bloomsburg with the Bucktail girls’ basketball team and was the high scorer with 15 points as the Lady Bucks vanquished Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech by a 55-8 score. Sunday she put on her Central Mountain wrestling singlet and picked up a gold medal, winning the championship in her division at the Lebanon High School girls’ tournament in Lebanon.
Another wrestling forfeit over girls calls into question tactics, sportsmanship, diocese rules
When Camp Hill’s wrestling team weighed in for last Wednesday’s home dual against Bishop McDevitt, just one wrestler stepped on the scales for the Lions at 285 pounds. She happened to be a female. Kiara Vilanova-Medina is the only wrestler left for that spot on coach Chad Gallaher’s...
Cumberland Valley freshman OL Tyler Merrill gets his second college offer
Make that two college offers for Cumberland Valley offensive tackle Tyler Merrill. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound freshman said that Kent State has joined the mix for his services. He also claims an offer from Akron. “I think a lot of my hard work has paid off, and it’s definitely not going...
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
Cumberland Valley LB Bryce Beutler makes his college pick
Bryce Beutler put together a pretty good high school career at Cumberland Valley, and he says he hopes to continue playing well in college. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Beutler told PennLive Sunday that he has committed to play at Millersville. “They have...
Carlisle’s Ezeekai Thomas makes his college pick
Ezeekai Thomas is off the market. The Carlisle standout senior safety told PennLive Sunday that he has committed to play at IUP. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I went on two visits at IUP, and I knew as soon as I stepped on...
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney says he is up to four college football offers
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney said he now has four college opportunities. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior receiver/defensive back said Shippensburg was the first to offer. Since, he said he has added Lake Erie College, Kutztown and Clarion to his list. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter...
Cedar Cliff OL Lucas Andrezeski makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff offensive lineman Lucas Andrezeski is off the board. The senior told PennLive Saturday that he has committed to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Most colleges bring up family, but ESU really is,” the 6-foot-4, 275 pounder said. “All the...
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds another ACC offer
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke is now up to five college offers. The latest came from Boston College Monday. He also claims offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Kent State. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver caught 25 passes for 412 yard and six touchdowns last season. Check out his film below:
Steel-High’s Andrew Erby Jr. adds to his list of college offers
Andrew Erby Jr.’s list of college offers continues to grow. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Steel-High standout junior offensive lineman said he added Appalachian State last week. The 6-foot-4, 280 pounder’s list of offers also includes Penn State, Toledo, Army, Bowling...
