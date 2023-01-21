LEBANON, PA – Bucktail High School freshman Kendall Wagner had a successful, two-sport weekend. On Saturday afternoon she was in Bloomsburg with the Bucktail girls’ basketball team and was the high scorer with 15 points as the Lady Bucks vanquished Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech by a 55-8 score. Sunday she put on her Central Mountain wrestling singlet and picked up a gold medal, winning the championship in her division at the Lebanon High School girls’ tournament in Lebanon.

