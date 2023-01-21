4 established artists with a good chance of winning their first Grammys

It is a musician’s dream to win a Grammy, but it can be elusive. Not everyone knows what it’s like to be recognized by your music industry peers in this way. You might’ve read countless pieces on legends like ABBA and Diana Ross possibly taking home their long overdue first trophies, but here are four younger artists you should look out for who might celebrate their debut victories as well.

One of the biggest artists of the past year is, without a doubt, Steve Lacy. The alternative R&B star has been on the rise for years, starting out as part of the acclaimed band The Internet before going solo. Since doing so, Lacy has amassed a large online following, but 2022 was the year when that audience extended into the masses.

With a milestone year led by his hit single “ Bad Habit ,” and previous nominations to his name already, it seems like this might be the time Lacy takes home a trophy. His best shot is Best Progressive R&B Album, where he is leading Gold Derby’s odds . He could also pull an upset for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Bad Habit,” or even go all the way to a clean sweep including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The boys have sure come a long way in the past few years, and that’s been reflected in their awards success. They made history as the first K-Pop group to nab a Grammy nomination in 2021 for “Dynamite,” and this time around they’re looking at perhaps another achievement by actually taking home the award. This is BTS’ third consecutive year being nominated, and their first year nominated for multiple awards, so perhaps voters have decided it’s time to reward them.

Their best shot is for their Coldplay collab “ My Universe ” in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance , where they face the odds-leaders ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down” among other hit songs. While they aren’t leading the odds right now, being aided by Grammy favorites and current general field nominees Coldplay will certainly help. Plus, “My Universe” is the second most streamed on Spotify out of the nominees in the category, so it’s not gonna be a shock if it goes all the way.

Singer-songwriter Priscilla Renea , better known as Muni Long, has been a steady player in the industry for years. After penning hits for some of the biggest artists of our time like Ariana Grande and Rihanna , she decided to venture into her own recording work.

In 2022 she achieved her first hit as a vocalist with her sultry R&B tune “Hrs and Hrs.” The song has a real shot in the R&B categories, being the biggest hit nominated there and having already won the Ashford and Simpson Award at the Soul Train Awards, a prize that has gone to a lot of Grammy winners before like Solange ‘s “Cranes In The Sky,” Ella Mai ‘s “Boo’d Up,” H.E.R. ‘s “I Can’t Breathe,” and most recently Silk Sonic ‘s “Leave the Door Open.” As such, it looks like Long might have a shot at Grammy glory for the first time in her career after years of hard work, and if she does prevail it’s going to be one of the most deserved wins of the night.

Acclaimed alternative collective Big Thief have had a big rise in the past few years, making a name for themselves with their record “Capacity” before breaking through with “U.F.O.F.,” which nabbed them their very first Grammy nomination. Since then the band has accumulated five overall nominations, including two this year for their record “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You,” perhaps their biggest and most acclaimed.

The album is a strong contender to win Best Alternative Music Album ; it’s one of the most beloved records of the year by a band that, by now, might be considered overdue. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s been getting mentioned constantly in best-of-the-year lists, which helps tremendously in a critic-driven field like alternative tends to be. As such, don’t be shocked if Adrianne Lenker and company get up on the Grammy stage in a couple of weeks.

