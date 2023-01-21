ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

4 established artists with a good chance of winning their first Grammys

By Jaime Rodriguez
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFbeP_0kMnAWQ800

It is a musician’s dream to win a Grammy, but it can be elusive. Not everyone knows what it’s like to be recognized by your music industry peers in this way. You might’ve read countless pieces on legends like ABBA and Diana Ross possibly taking home their long overdue first trophies, but here are four younger artists you should look out for who might celebrate their debut victories as well.

SEE Viola Davis opens up about needing Grammy to complete EGOT: ‘I wanna win!’

Steve Lacy

One of the biggest artists of the past year is, without a doubt, Steve Lacy. The alternative R&B star has been on the rise for years, starting out as part of the acclaimed band The Internet before going solo. Since doing so, Lacy has amassed a large online following, but 2022 was the year when that audience extended into the masses.

With a milestone year led by his hit single “ Bad Habit ,” and previous nominations to his name already, it seems like this might be the time Lacy takes home a trophy. His best shot is Best Progressive R&B Album, where he is leading Gold Derby’s odds . He could also pull an upset for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Bad Habit,” or even go all the way to a clean sweep including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

SEE Billboard Hot 100: Every #1 song of 2023

BTS

The boys have sure come a long way in the past few years, and that’s been reflected in their awards success. They made history as the first K-Pop group to nab a Grammy nomination in 2021 for “Dynamite,” and this time around they’re looking at perhaps another achievement by actually taking home the award. This is BTS’ third consecutive year being nominated, and their first year nominated for multiple awards, so perhaps voters have decided it’s time to reward them.

Their best shot is for their Coldplay collab “ My Universe ” in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance , where they face the odds-leaders ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down” among other hit songs. While they aren’t leading the odds right now, being aided by Grammy favorites and current general field nominees Coldplay will certainly help. Plus, “My Universe” is the second most streamed on Spotify out of the nominees in the category, so it’s not gonna be a shock if it goes all the way.

SEE Which ignored band deserves 2023 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? [POLL]

Muni Long

Singer-songwriter Priscilla Renea , better known as Muni Long, has been a steady player in the industry for years. After penning hits for some of the biggest artists of our time like Ariana Grande and Rihanna , she decided to venture into her own recording work.

In 2022 she achieved her first hit as a vocalist with her sultry R&B tune “Hrs and Hrs.” The song has a real shot in the R&B categories, being the biggest hit nominated there and having already won the Ashford and Simpson Award at the Soul Train Awards, a prize that has gone to a lot of Grammy winners before like Solange ‘s “Cranes In The Sky,” Ella Mai ‘s “Boo’d Up,” H.E.R. ‘s “I Can’t Breathe,” and most recently Silk Sonic ‘s “Leave the Door Open.” As such, it looks like Long might have a shot at Grammy glory for the first time in her career after years of hard work, and if she does prevail it’s going to be one of the most deserved wins of the night.

SEE Grammys rap predictions: Never bet against Kendrick Lamar

Big Thief

Acclaimed alternative collective Big Thief have had a big rise in the past few years, making a name for themselves with their record “Capacity” before breaking through with “U.F.O.F.,” which nabbed them their very first Grammy nomination. Since then the band has accumulated five overall nominations, including two this year for their record “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You,” perhaps their biggest and most acclaimed.

The album is a strong contender to win Best Alternative Music Album ; it’s one of the most beloved records of the year by a band that, by now, might be considered overdue. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s been getting mentioned constantly in best-of-the-year lists, which helps tremendously in a critic-driven field like alternative tends to be. As such, don’t be shocked if Adrianne Lenker and company get up on the Grammy stage in a couple of weeks.

PREDICT the Grammys now; change as often as you like until winners are announced on February 5

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Grammys rap predictions, part 2: What does the future hold for Future?

The Grammy rap field this year has some formidable nominees. Hits by Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Jack Harlow, Future, and DJ Khaled are all gunning for wins, making this one of the most competitive song lineups the field has had in the past few years. Let’s consider who’s ahead to win in two rap categories. And take a look at my analysis of the other two races here. SEEWhich of these 5 artists will win the most Grammys? Best Melodic Rap Performance Most people are expecting a full Kendrick Lamar sweep in the rap field, which is very possible. However, “Die Hard” might be...
GoldDerby

Billboard 200: SZA (‘SOS’) rules for 6th week, and she’s only the 3rd woman in a decade to achieve that

SZA continues to show remarkable staying power atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. Her sophomore album “SOS” is number-one for the sixth week in a row, continuing a milestone run for women and for R&B. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com. “SOS” dominated the list for the tracking week that ended January 19. It achieved 119,000 equivalent album units based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streaming performance. That’s down just four-percent from week to week thanks to the album’s stellar streaming numbers, which account for almost all of the album’s units. No R&B...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
msn.com

Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach

If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”

Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022

While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy