Preston Cazales' 25 points leads London past SGA

After getting knocked out of the postseason a little earlier than usual, Santa Gertrudis Academy called in some new reinforcements to the coaching staff. "I got a call from coach De Los Santos. Me and Sadie Castillo, which is the pitching coach here kind of decided to take it at the same time," said Kennedy Silva, the Santa Gertrudis Academy assistant softball coach. She was also on the 2018 State Championship softball team.

KINGSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO