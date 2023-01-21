ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Preston Cazales' 25 points leads London past SGA

By Larissa Liska
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
Preston Cazales scores 25 points to lead the London Pirates past the Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions 67-44 in their UIL 3A district 30 rivalry. SGA's leading scorer, Kayden McClure totaled 18 points.

KIII 3News

Santa Gertrudis Academy Softball add champion staff

After getting knocked out of the postseason a little earlier than usual, Santa Gertrudis Academy called in some new reinforcements to the coaching staff. "I got a call from coach De Los Santos. Me and Sadie Castillo, which is the pitching coach here kind of decided to take it at the same time," said Kennedy Silva, the Santa Gertrudis Academy assistant softball coach. She was also on the 2018 State Championship softball team.
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Port A's Restaurant Week kicks off with a fiery start

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port A's chamber of commerce has brought back Restaurant Week. The diverse food scene is offering lunch specials as low as 2 for $20 and featuring main dishes for many local restaurants. Seventeen restaurants are taking part in the city's restaurant week. Many offer their...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
marinelink.com

Harbor Tug Grounds After Collision Near Corpus Christi

The tug boat Mark E. Kuebler rests aground on shoal water near Corpus Christi, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard) A harbor tug has run aground after colliding with an oil tanker near Corpus Christi, Texas. The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at the Sector Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: Eldorado Rocked By Allegations of Improper Educator/Student Relationships

ELDORADO, TX – Two Schleicher ISD educators were arrested over the past week for improper relationships with students. The first arrest came from the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 16, 2023, Abby Ramos, 28, of Eldorado, turned herself in to the Schleicher County Jail for a warrant for Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student. She was released from the SCJ the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.
ELDORADO, TX
