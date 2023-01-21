ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Active Shooter Alert Unfounded In South Jersey

Police in South Jersey said a report of an active shooter at a high school turned out to be false. Lower Township Police, along with other agencies, responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School for the report of an active shooter. "It was very quickly determined that the call...
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Dog Friendly Bar Hits Atlantic City This Spring

Have you ever gotten ready to go out and just wanted to scoop your dog up and bring them with you?. Well, at this New Jersey bar, now you can! It’s the worst when you’re about to head out the door for a night out and you look at your dog and they’re just standing there either begging to go with you or for one last treat before you walk out of the door.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Join the Not Quite Mile High Club in Atlantic City, NJ

It may not be the Mile High Club, but it's certainly high up there!. (Wait.... we just looked up what the Mile High Club is... Nevermind.) Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City - one of the oldest lighthouses in America - have put together a fun and romantic way to celebrate Valentine's Day!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
2 restaurants in NJ named among most romantic

We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey

An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
