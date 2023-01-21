Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
Don’t Freak Out If You See A Fox In Your Yard In Galloway, NJ
Foxes are pretty normal here in the Garden State. Heck, they're all over South Jersey's shore towns. The locals love them! They're usually seen in places like Brigantine and Ocean City. At least, those are usually the South Jersey beach towns where you hear about the most fox sightings. Consider...
Popular Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Pizza Spot Decides to Close
A popular pizza shop is closing its doors today, January 22nd. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason, but according to a facebook post by Tulipano Pizza & Char Grill in Egg Harbor Twp., food prices and lack of workers has taken its toll, forcing the family to close.
New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly
A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Long awaited dredging of the Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey is finally taking place
🏖 Manasquan Inlet dredging to get underway in the next few days. 🏖 There will be split work at first between Manasquan Inlet and Shark River Inlet before work is solely focused on Manasquan Inlet. 🏖 A project and a plan long in the works to address marine...
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
Active Shooter Alert Unfounded In South Jersey
Police in South Jersey said a report of an active shooter at a high school turned out to be false. Lower Township Police, along with other agencies, responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School for the report of an active shooter. "It was very quickly determined that the call...
Atlantic City to Wildwood: 26 amazing then-and-now Google Images of NJ
Global pandemic aside, we have seen a lot of changes here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties over the past few years. Lots of empty lots are now bustling shopping centers, casinos in Atlantic City with big names attached to them have changed hands, and even how we get from A to B across our area has greatly improved.
New Dog Friendly Bar Hits Atlantic City This Spring
Have you ever gotten ready to go out and just wanted to scoop your dog up and bring them with you?. Well, at this New Jersey bar, now you can! It’s the worst when you’re about to head out the door for a night out and you look at your dog and they’re just standing there either begging to go with you or for one last treat before you walk out of the door.
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
New Italian Bistro Moving into Old Gaspare’s Spot in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Back in September, the owners of the Gaspare's in Egg Harbor Twp. closed their doors for good after 45 years of tremendous food. Now, a new Italian bistro will be taking over the space in Harbor Village. Driving by there on Saturday, a crew was out and it looks like...
This Little New Jersey Town Voted The Most Enchanting In The State
With winter really starting to set in, you may be thinking it's time for a little getaway, and fortunately for us New Jersey is filled with amazing enchanting towns, but recently one town was voted the most enchanting town in the entire state. New Jersey loves its small, quaint, and...
Contractor Ripped Off Philly Area Homeowners For $475K, Faces 300 Felonies: DA
A Collegeville contractor is accused of defrauding Philadelphia-area homeowners out of nearly half a million dollars, and is now charged with more than 300 felonies as a result, authorities say. Joseph Ford, the 53-year-old owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, sits in the Montgomery County lockup in lieu of a...
Join the Not Quite Mile High Club in Atlantic City, NJ
It may not be the Mile High Club, but it's certainly high up there!. (Wait.... we just looked up what the Mile High Club is... Nevermind.) Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City - one of the oldest lighthouses in America - have put together a fun and romantic way to celebrate Valentine's Day!
Atlantic City building damaged in apparent hit-run
An Atlantic City building was damaged in a hit-and-run Saturday. A tenant of the building at 26 N. Iowa Ave. hear a bang around 11 or 11:20 p.m., and went out to find the damage, Fire Chief Scott Evans told BreakingAC. No injuries were reported. Five units are in the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Vehicle Stolen from Lakewood Home Found by Police in Atlantic City
The vehicle was stolen from a home in the Forest Avenue area sometime Friday night. Thus evening, police in Atlantic City located the vehicle abandoned, with some items missing. The vehicle was processed and being towed back to Lakewood.
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man in Gloucester County, NJ
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Deptford. According to a preliminary investigation, officers responded to a home on Fox Run Road following a 9-1-1 call. One officer fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m. and a male was wounded....
2 restaurants in NJ named among most romantic
We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey
An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
Luxury hotel brand Icona outbid for historic Jersey Shore bank building in $6.6M deal
A historic bank building in downtown Ocean City was purchased by an investor as part of a $6.6 million deal in bankruptcy court last week, killing a previous offer from luxury resort brand Icona to turn the 1920s era building into a boutique hotel. Federal bankruptcy court Judge Andrew Altenburg...
