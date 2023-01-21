Jeremy Renner Shares New Pic, Reveals Snowcat Broke '30 Plus' Bones

Ailing actor Jeremy Renner is sharing a progress update after being "crushed" by a snowcat — and he's revealing just how many bones he broke in the near-death accident.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," he writes on Instagram alongside a new photo showing a physical therapy session. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all."

Shockingly, he confirms he broke "30 plus" bones, but promises they "will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

Renner was crushed by a snow plow on New Year’s Day while plowing for himself and a neighbor. Just this past week, the 911 call made in the wake of his catastrophic injury was released.

TMZ posted the audio of a man speaking with an operator as Renner can be heard moaning in the background. Listen here.

He adds, "Someone is in front of my house on the ground. He got run over by a snowcat. He's been crushed. Send paramedics, ambulance…”

The man also suggests, “Listen to me, we might want to get Life Flight out here immediately,” referring to Life Flight Network, rapid air transport used to save lives in dire situations.

The caller goes on to say Renner has “rib issues,” and that he got “crushed up on his right side.”

Going into detail about Jeremy’s extensive injuries, the man says he can’t tell where he’s bleeding from. He does say, “His right chest and upper torso and his ribs look like they might be crushed. He has a head wound as well.”

When the man asks for an ETA, the dispatcher says it is hard to estimate because of the “snow on the mountain.”

The caller says, “His breaths are getting shorter, so please,” before explaining Jeremy was experiencing “shallow breath, a lot of pain. He’s conscious, we got him covered in blankets. His head is covered.”

He then notes that Jeremy is starting to “drift off.” The man tells Jeremy, “Don’t be drifting off… Stay awake.”

A Life Flight eventually arrived to airlift Jeremy from the scene. The Marvel star was in an ICU for days and underwent two surgeries.

Renner's recovery is ongoing, and is expected to last for many months.