BOCA RATON, Fla. – Redshirt senior Martina Kudelova captured her court one singles match 6-1, 6-2 firmly becoming Florida Atlantic University's all-time career singles matches played leader. Despite her efforts, the Owls fell 4-2 to Kansas State University on Sunday. Kudelova has won 52 of the 86 matches representing...

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO