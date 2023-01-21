Read full article on original website
Recruiting Wire | 2024 Purdue Commit Kanon Catchings | Interview & Overview
Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s jump into the second of Purdue’s 2024 commits, Brownsburg’s Kanon Catchings.
Matchup Rewind | Purdue vs. Maryland
The start was great but the final 30 minutes was an absolute grind as Purdue was able to survive 58-55 at Mackey Arena that saw Zach Edey once again have a great day scoring 24 and posting 16 rebounds but not getting much help from anywhere else as the Boilers shot just 2-13 from behind the arc and had 15 total turnovers. Maryland, on the other hand, had three players in double figures but held Maryland to just 37.3% shooting from the field and 14.3% from behind the arc.
Purdue Basketball: Purdue 58 - Maryland 55
Purdue battled Maryland for a 58-55 victory this afternoon in Mackey Arena. The win keeps Purdue on top of the Big10 with an 8-1 conference record (19-1 overall) and pushes the Terps further down the table with a 3-5 Big10 record (12-7 overall). This looked like a run away Purdue...
Purdue vs. Maryland | Matchups to Watch
The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Maryland Terrapins in another big matchup in Purdue’s quest for another B1G Championship. Holding an early two game lead over the conference, the Boilers have started 7-1 with 5 of those first 8 games away from Mackey Arena. The Boilers will look to Zach Edey, the consensus mid-season player of the year in both the B1G and nationally, to establish an interior presence against a Maryland team that lacks overall height with only one player standing taller than 6’9.
As Purdue leadership changes, some in community hope to reassess relationship
With the “Daniels Decade” at a close, some within the West Lafayette community are hopeful they can build a different kind of relationship with Purdue University through its new president, Mung Chiang. That’s how West Lafayette City Councilmember James Blanco framed discussions he hoped to have with the...
Purdue Basketball: Maryland Preview
Maryland (12-6, Big10 3-4) vs #3 Purdue (18-1, Big10 7-1) Position Number Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team(s) Forward 24 Donta Scott Sr 6'8" 230 Philadelphia, PA. Wing 13 Hakim Hart Sr 6'8" 205 Philadelphia, PA. Guard 0 Donald Carey Sr 6'5" 187 Upper Marlboro, MD Siena/Georgetown. Point Guard...
No. 7/9 Indiana Powers Past Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – No. 7/9 Indiana swimming and diving extended its winning streaks against Purdue on Saturday (Jan. 21) inside Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. IU men’s swimming and diving has won 13 consecutive meets against Purdue going back to the 2010-11 season, while...
Purdue Rolls Minnesota - Big Ten Update
Purdue and Minnesota faced off for the second time and while the results were the same for both games you truly saw a different Purdue defense in this second game against the Golden Gophers. Holding a team to under 40 points in conference play is a rare feat. I don’t care how good or bad an opponent is in conference allowing them less than one point per minute of game play is an incredible feat. Ryan and I talk about what went right for Purdue on both ends of the ball.
Purdue alum, donor, hotel chain owner Bruce White dies
Purdue alum, former trustee and donor Bruce White died Thursday. White, 70, was founder and chairman of White Lodging, which renovated and now runs the Union Hotel. White was regarded as a leader in entrepreneurial ventures in the world of hospitality, and the company he developed is respected across the industry for its long-term focus and reputation for quality and results – in development, ownership and management of premium, urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants, according to a news release Friday morning from Purdue.
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. A mom, dad, and their four kids with one big American dream are making things happen in Noblesville. Sherman visited the spot where dreams of gourmet treats and specialty coffees are coming true. Indy Maven shares 2023 spa trends. Indy Maven shares...
Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Where you can find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Indy area this week
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dream come true for anyone who ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the Indianapolis area with relish on Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29. The 27-foot-long mobile hot dog has four scheduled appearances during the mini tour. “Hotdoggers” Sizzlin’ Shelby […]
HerMD now open in Carmel Center
Dr. Somi Javaid’s career motivation came from a scary moment in her life. “I nearly lost my mother when she was only 45 years old,” Javaid said of the 1997 incident. “She presented to the hospital with left arm pain, chest pain and shortness of breath. She was a thin, non-smoking woman, so science and data couldn’t explain why a woman like her would ever present with four-vessel disease. Her dismissals nearly cost her her life. I was pre-med at Northwestern University at the time, and it was at that ‘aha’ moment I realized I was going to go into women’s health care because there were too many barriers for women.”
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents. Whitestown Metropolitan police arrested 26-year-old Marcus Curtis early Monday morning after […]
Lafayette man dies in Boone County crash on I-865
A Lafayette man died in a single-car crash on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split near Whitestown early Sunday morning.
Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers
The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI
Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
Kokomo community reacts to string of overdoses over MLK weekend
The Kokomo Police Department received multiple calls about overdoses from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16. Police arrested two suspects.
