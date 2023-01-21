Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Years After Justin Bieber Romance
A new romance has kicked off in 2023 for Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. The pair are officially dating after Taggart called it quits with ex-girlfriend Eve Jobs, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Only Murderers in the Building star and musician have taken their budding relationship public after they're allegedly done restricting their outings to "members-only clubs." According to US Weekly, an insider close to the new couple shared that "they aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs." The pal added that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are "very casual and low-key."...
Hailey Bieber shows off new bob cut: ‘Oops’
New year, new ‘do. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber showed off her new bob cut to her more than 11 million TikTok followers. “oops 🔪👩🏼🍳💇🏼♀️,” she captioned the video, which has been liked more than 286,000 times. The clip begins with the model, 26, showing off her blue sneakers and then panning the camera to her backyard. She then flips the video, showing off her new blunt bob as she rocks a pair of shades and a black leather University of Miami jacket. Bieber’s big chop prompted fans to share how influential her style was in the comments section of her post. “Hailey...
Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend
Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Selena Gomez says she is single on Instagram after Andrew Taggart romance rumors
Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm that she is currently single amid reports that she was dating Andrew Taggart of the "Chainsmokers."
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Stereogum
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Elite Daily
Selena Claims She's Single, But Her Rumored New BF's Ex Just Pulled A Shady Move
The relationship drama involving Selena Gomez and Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart just got an interesting development. Although Gomez seemed to shut down the rumors she and Taggart were dating in an Instagram post claiming she’s single, fans couldn’t help but notice another strange IG update. Right after reports surfaced of Gomez and Taggart’s alleged relationship, Taggart’s recent ex-girlfriend Eve Jobs deactivated her Instagram account. Could this be Jobs’ response to her former BF moving on with someone new? Internet sleuths are still trying to figure it all out.
Selena Gomez reportedly dating Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart after his split from Steve Jobs' daughter Eve
Selena Gomez is rumored to be in a "very casual" relationship with The Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart following his recent breakup with model Eve Jobs.
See first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to have confirmed their rumored romance. Page Six has obtained exclusive photos of the singer-actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers member, 33, on a flirty date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday. An eyewitness tells us the couple was “making out” like teenagers while enjoying some alone time. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” our insider spills. The pair kept things casual, with Gomez wearing a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Her dark, shoulder-length locks were down...
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Asked His $1 Million Engagement Ring Back From Ex-Fianceé Maya Jama With A 'Legal Letter'
Ben Simmons and Maya Jama made headlines a couple of months ago when they called off their engagement and went their separate ways. This came as a total surprise since they looked really good and happy together, but life had different plans for them. They broke up in August, shocking...
Look at Her Now! Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart: Get the Details
New year, new romance! Selena Gomez has been quietly dating Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, Life & Style can confirm on Monday, January 13. Us Weekly was the first to break the story. Keep reading for more details about the relationship. How Did Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Meet? According to a source who spoke...
hotnewhiphop.com
Madonna’s 2003 VMAs Kiss Should’ve Been With Jennifer Lopez & Britney Spears, Not Christina Aguilera
According to the “Jenny From The Block” songstress, she couldn’t get off of a film set in time for the award show, so they selected another famous face. The MTV Video Music Awards have hosted some questionable moments on their stage over the years. Of course, many of them love on in pop culture infamy – particularly Madonna’s makeout session with Britney Spears at the 2003 ceremony.
Britney Spears Reportedly Has ‘Meltdown’ at LA Restaurant
A Los Angeles night out with her husband ended in chaos for Britney Spears Friday. Several fans spotted the pop star and husband Sam Asghari, and began whipping out their phones and recording her. Spears reportedly became “visibly upset,” according to TMZ, which posted footage of the singer. TMZ reported that sources told them Asghari stormed out of the busy restaurant once the star became “manic” and “talking gibberish.” (TMZ’s footage only shows Spears at the restaurant alone, not with Asghari.) Spears reportedly later left the restaurant with her bodyguard. The singer was released from a controversial conservatorship in November 2021 after she made bombshell claims that her father abused her, causing him to be removed from the conservatorship before it was terminated entirely.Read it at TMZ
Selena Gomez Said She Was Single. Then She Was Seen Holding Hands On Date Night
Has Selena Gomez found a brand new love?
Kylie Jenner Slammed For 'Disturbing' Lion's Head Gown At Paris Fashion Week: 'This Is So Wrong'
Kylie Jenner didn't win any brownie points with her fans after stepping out with a life-sized faux lion's head attached to her gown at Paris Fashion Week.On Sunday, January 22, The Kardashians star attended the Schiaparelli show wearing a strapless, fitted black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso — a look that didn't go over well with the public.Kardashian shared a carousel from the event on Monday, January 22, captioning her Instagram post: "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST."KYLIE JENNER & DAUGHTER STORMI WEBSTER SING ALONG TO TRAVIS SCOTT IN ADORABLE NEW TIKTOK"wow i loved wearing this faux...
Miley Cyrus Rocks Crop Top During NYE Rehearsals With Godmother Dolly Parton: Photos
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton appeared ready to ring in the New Year as they were spotted rehearsing for their big holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29, practiced her performance alongside her real-life godmother, 76, in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31. As it was just a run through, Miley kept it casual in a white crop top and matching sweats, with Dolly still keeping it Dolly in full hair and makeup!
