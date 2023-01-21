Read full article on original website
Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
Fresh off upset of Kansas, No. 14 TCU faces Oklahoma
TCU's bench was a big reason why the Horned Frogs picked up perhaps the biggest regular-season victory in program history Saturday at Kansas. Now, the No. 14 Horned Frogs turn their attention to building some momentum off that win as they prepare to face visiting Oklahoma on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Postgame wrap video: What to make of Kansas' home loss to TCU
For the first time ever, TCU defeated Kansas inside of Allen Fieldhouse. The loss drops KU basketball to 5-2 in Big 12 play this season. The Horned Frogs controlled the game basically from start to finish and led for 38:47 of the contest. Jalen Wilson led KU with another 30-point showing but as a team KU struggled to score the ball outside of Wilson. On the other end, TCU used a balanced attack to hit KU for 83 points, tying a season-high allowed by KU and the most points KU has allowed in regulation this season. Watch the video above for a breakdown of the game and where KU goes from here.
No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59...
Everything Bill Self said after KU's road loss at Baylor
Kansas is on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2020-21, following a 75-69 loss to Baylor on the road on Monday night. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco.
Struggles Continue As Kansas Drops Third Straight, Falling 75-69 to Baylor
The Jayhawks found some offensive but the Bears found more on Monday night.
No. 21 Baylor Bears at Oklahoma: Preview & How to Watch
Baylor Bears men’s basketball team set for road trip against Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Jan. 21 on ESPN2
No. 14 TCU basketball embarrasses No. 2 Kansas in Lawrence
Allen Fieldhouse is widely-agreed upon to be one of the best, if not the best, environments in all of college basketball. It's unique, with rising rows of bleachers and a low roof to reverberate sound throughout the building. The Kansas Jayhawks rarely lose there, and it's always sold out. None of that mattered on Saturday afternoon, though, as No. 14 TCU basketball controlled from start-to-finish in an 83-60 shellacking of No. 2 Kansas in front of 16,300 Rock Chalk faithful.
Game Primer: How to Watch, Key Players and Important Information for Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones
The Jayhawks broke their losing streak against West Virginia, but can they establish a new winning streak?
